247Sports

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win

There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia vs. Mississippi State football: Mike Leach credits Kirby Smart's 'simple' defense ahead of matchup

After beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime last Saturday, Mike Leach and Mississippi State (6-3) turned their attention to Saturday's bout with coach Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at home. Georgia, which comes off a dominant outing against then-No. 1 Tennessee, travels to Starkville for the first time since its 20-12 loss to Mississippi State in 2010.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors

In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
