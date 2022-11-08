ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belhaven, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
DARE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clues sought following fatal hit and run in Newport

NEWPORT - Officials are asking for camera footage from residents and business owners after a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in Newport. Carteret County deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. from a passing motorist in the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, according to a press release.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 16-22, 2022

The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of October 16-22, 2022. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property, agency assistance at 100 block of Randolph Road, Washington, at 2:17 a.m. Vandalism, destruction to property at 4700 block of Mary’s Chapel Church Road,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

NCDOT to repair bridge to Bath

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will make repairs to the bridge in Bath leading into town. The project is expected to take 60 consecutive days (weather depending), according to Public Relations Officer, Andrew Barksdale. NCDOT does not have a date for when the project will begin; however, it is anticipated to be completed by Memorial Day 2023. NCDOT has budgeted $3.8 million for repairs.
BATH, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested on felony charge of abuse of a disabled person

DOVER, Craven County — A Craven County woman was arrested on a felony charge of physically abusing a severely autistic person at an alternative living facility. Patricia Howard, 57, was charged with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats. After an...
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 12, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7

Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News hosts annual Facebook live Election Results Show

Tonight, Neuse News will hold our annual Facebook Live election night coverage at 7:30. Hosted by Neuse News Publisher BJ Murphy and correspondent Catherine Hardee, the Facebook Live event will provide up-to-minute election results and share previews of upcoming interviews with Mayor Yvonne Deatherage of Pink Hill, Lenoir County Commissioners Chair Linda Rouse Sutton, and soon to be LCPS school board member-elect Michelle Davis Cash.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

