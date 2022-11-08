Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
neusenews.com
Snow Hill NC Police Department needs help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store
From the Snow Hill Police Department Facebook Page:. The Snow Hill NC Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store in town. The vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry. It has damage to the rear drivers side,...
WITN
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD. New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clues sought following fatal hit and run in Newport
NEWPORT - Officials are asking for camera footage from residents and business owners after a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in Newport. Carteret County deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. from a passing motorist in the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, according to a press release.
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
wcti12.com
Scott Hammonds beats Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina — Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Hammonds had 54.97% of votes, compared to Rogerson's 45.03%.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 16-22, 2022
The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of October 16-22, 2022. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property, agency assistance at 100 block of Randolph Road, Washington, at 2:17 a.m. Vandalism, destruction to property at 4700 block of Mary’s Chapel Church Road,...
whqr.org
Pasquotank County: DA who called Andrew Brown Jr.'s killing 'justified' is elected to Superior Court
Andrew Womble — the former District Attorney in Pasquotank County who did not press charges against the sheriff's deputies who killed Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City in 2021 — has won the election for Superior Court Judge in North Carolina’s 1st District. Womble handily defeated incumbent Democrat...
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCDOT to repair bridge to Bath
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will make repairs to the bridge in Bath leading into town. The project is expected to take 60 consecutive days (weather depending), according to Public Relations Officer, Andrew Barksdale. NCDOT does not have a date for when the project will begin; however, it is anticipated to be completed by Memorial Day 2023. NCDOT has budgeted $3.8 million for repairs.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested on felony charge of abuse of a disabled person
DOVER, Craven County — A Craven County woman was arrested on a felony charge of physically abusing a severely autistic person at an alternative living facility. Patricia Howard, 57, was charged with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats. After an...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages October 23-29, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. Kenya Deshonte Guilford and Carlos Jermaine Pritchard.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 12, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7
Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
neusenews.com
Neuse News hosts annual Facebook live Election Results Show
Tonight, Neuse News will hold our annual Facebook Live election night coverage at 7:30. Hosted by Neuse News Publisher BJ Murphy and correspondent Catherine Hardee, the Facebook Live event will provide up-to-minute election results and share previews of upcoming interviews with Mayor Yvonne Deatherage of Pink Hill, Lenoir County Commissioners Chair Linda Rouse Sutton, and soon to be LCPS school board member-elect Michelle Davis Cash.
Comments / 0