Read full article on original website
Related
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker
The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
The One Foundation Mistake That Ages You Instantly, According To Professional MUAs
Foundation can feel like a high-risk cosmetic — once it’s applied it’s difficult to remove and start over, especially if you’ve already completed your eye makeup and don’t want to start over. But it’s also the one cosmetic that can automatically make you look like you’re glowing (absent of any other makeup) or like your skin is actually worse than it is without makeup. How you apply foundation makes all the difference in the world. Great foundation application actually starts before you add a drop of makeup to your face. This is the one foundation mistake that ages you instantly, according to professional makeup artists and beauty experts.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events
It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount.
2 Eyeshadow Mistakes That Are Making Your Eyes Look Saggy Over 40
When it comes to makeup over 40, there are plenty of great products and helpful ways to enhance your best features. If your goal is to bring attention away from wrinkles, we checked in with professional makeup artists and experts to learn more about two common, easy eyeshadow mistakes that may inadvertently make someone look older. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, celebrity makeup artist, author and beauty expert, Alyssia Chang, professional makeup artist and founder of Prevail Beauty, and Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
Stylists reveal 14 items from your 2022 wardrobe that you should get rid of
Style experts said people should start replacing their high-waisted pants, midi skirts, and camo print because those trends lost popularity this year.
TikTokers Are Using this $15 Hair Gloss to Get the Prettiest Red Shade for Fall
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s truly no hair color more popular for fall than red. It feels like everyone is dyeing their hair shades of copper, auburn, crimson and ginger — especially on TikTok. Recently, folks realized they could give their hair a fun refresh with something a little less permanent, something you can find at Target: Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss. Unsurprisingly, the Copper Penny shade sold out quickly but it’s back and here’s why it’s such a favorite. “This is a hair gloss...
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
Is This Color Right For Me? A Stylist Tells Us How To Pick The Most Flattering Shade
This article has been updated since its initial 09/28 publish date to include more expert insight. Fall is finally here in full swing, and what better way to ring in the cozy season than with a new look? Whether you want to rock a new hair color aft...
Women's Health
The 15 Best Hair Straightening Brushes, According to Hairstylists
If you’re a pro at styling your hair, you probably already own a handful of heat tools. But if you’re looking for a quicker way to smooth and straighten your strands, we’re here to help you find the best hair straightening brushes recommended by experts. Meet Our...
Refinery29
I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth It
For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell. We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shoutout to the OG Pillow Talk lipstick), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes and...
thezoereport.com
Velvet Nails Are Actually Easier To DIY Than You’d Think — Here’s How It’s Done
You’ve seen them up and down your assorted news feeds, adorning the fingers of celebrities, influencers, and seriously stylish civilians alike. Fuzzy, textured-looking “velvet nails” are everywhere right now, and their luxe look becomes all the more opulent this time of year. Part of the allure is that, because they are still so new on the scene, most people don’t know how to do velvet nails or even how they work — you’d be surprised how many people will mistake your new manicure for actual velvet placed just-so on the nail. It’s all part of the biggest nail art movement of the year, and it doesn’t require any tiny paintbrushes or anything close to a perfectly steady hand.
Yes I wear wigs, no I don’t hate my hair
Black women have prevailed through the hair stigmas placed on our community by honoring and maintaining our natural crowns. Although we still face barriers in the workplace which prefer“tamed” hair, Black women have a choice in conforming with or rejecting traditional styles for those that better express their perspectives on beauty – natural hair being one of them.
I’m an elegance expert – five things that make your manicure look tacky, a classic style is actually your enemy
EVEN though they take up a tiny amount of real estate in your overall appearance, your nails can make or break a look. According to one elegance expert, even a "classic" manicure can make you look tacky if it's done incorrectly. Antonia Higham is an elegance coach with over 158k...
AOL Corp
'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering
There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
Women's Health
Babyliss wave secret air review: 'This is how you cheat your way to perfect waves'
Between the shiny, millennial-centric brands delivering fresh drops through your letter box, the more established, cult buys and the indie outfits selling a fine line in 'natural and organic' products, the beauty landscape has never felt more cluttered. To help you to navigate this brave new world of retinol, AHAs,...
Comments / 6