ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘We are here just to do our jobs:’ Election workers face spike in threats

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oej2n_0j3UL6fy00

WASHINGTON — As voters cast their ballots Tuesday, the election workers and election officials keeping the process running are facing more threats than ever before.

Law enforcement is warning about a spike in threats and harassment against polls workers and election officials this election season.

It led the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a task force specifically focused on investigating these kinds of crimes last year.

Some election offices have beefed up security by installing bulletproof glass and new security cameras.

“I do fear for the people that are on the frontlines of our democracy,” said Amber McReynolds, a Senior Political Advisor for the nonprofit group Issue One and a member of the National Council on Election Integrity.

We asked McReynolds how the threats this year compares to previous years.

“It’s gotten exponentially worse because of the conspiracies, the lies about the election process, the lack of understanding,” said McReynolds. “It’s having a dramatic impact on the people on the frontline of our democracy that are simply there to do their jobs, to serve voters.”

We have seen firsthand how heated political rhetoric and conspiracy theories can fuel violence.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer inside their California home by a suspect allegedly looking for the Speaker.

Over the summer, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican candidate for Governor of New York, was attacked on stage at a campaign event.

Election officials say the threat extends to both parties.

“I’ve seen election officials come together, whether or not they’re blue or red to say, hey stop it. We are here just to do our jobs,” said Thomas Hicks, Chairman of the Election Assistance Commission.

This year, for the first time the Commission allowed federal funds to be used for physical security at local election sites and for local election offices to monitor threats on social media.

“Congress and the federal government need to do far more to fund elections and the critical infrastructure that it is and that includes the people,” said McReynolds. “That includes the physical spaces. That includes the technology providers.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Macedonia to pardon violators of pandemic measures

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — North Macedonia is planning to pardon more than 1,200 people who face prison sentences because they have failed to pay fines for violating restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Minister Nikola Tupancheski said the criminal court in the capital of Skopje has...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation's largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five U.S....
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Protests...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy