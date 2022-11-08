UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man arraigned on attempted murder, arson charges
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned Wednesday for the attempted murder of his step-father back in August. Ryan Phillip Merluzzi, 1500 Core Road, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges of first-degree arson, illegal entry of a building, grand larceny, destruction of property and attempted murder.
The Recorddelta
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
WDTV
One taken to hospital after head-on crash on heavily frequented Emily Dr. intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two cars collided at the Emily Dr. and Rt. 50 intersection Friday just after 8:15 p.m. Harrison County 911 officials confirm to 5 News one person has been taken to the hospital. Witnesses tell 5 News the cars collided as one was turning onto Emily Dr....
WSAZ
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Colerain
PLEASANT RUN, Ohio — A man was taken into custody overnight Friday after a SWAT situation in Colerain. Police said a 70-year-old woman called 911, saying her grandson was threatening to shoot her and then himself. A SWAT team was called to the neighborhood. They were able to take...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
WDTV
Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community. Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries...
WDTV
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Arrests a “Primary Dealer” in Athens County
On November 8, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office located and arrested a primary dealer in Athens County after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking of. Fentanyl. Investigators gained information...
15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday. Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line. The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with […]
Comments / 0