Aviation International News
AINsight: Sacrificing Due Diligence To Buy a Bizjet
The value of due diligence exists in the eyes of the beholder. Their place in an aircraft transaction informs their diligence criteria, inquiries, and judgment. Most financiers consider the five Cs (character, capacity, capital, collateral, and conditions) and investigate each element before closing a loan or lease. Sellers ensure that they transfer good titles to qualified buyers. Aircraft buyers traditionally perform comprehensive due diligence in all phases of a purchase transaction.
JSSI Adds Second Private Equity Partner
Business aviation maintenance services provider Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) has added a second private-equity partner with a “significant” investment from Genstar Capital, the companies announced today. Details of the investment were not disclosed, but JSSI CEO Neil Book said it will fund the company’s next phase of expansion.
UPRT specialist APS To Host Online Safety Summit
Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) will host its annual Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) safety summit next week for professional pilots. The theme of this year’s event—to be held on Wednesday—is “Transforming Low Experience to High Aviation Safety.”. "The 2022 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots...
European Protestors Block Business Aviation Airports
Business aviation operations faced disruptive protests by environmental campaigners in multiple locations across Europe this week, with facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands targeted. Groups including Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion, and Last Generation targeted private terminals and FBOs in a coordinated protest to coincide with the start of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. The groups are demanding a complete ban on private jets and high taxes on airline frequent flyers.
Heavy, Super-mid Bizjets Lead Air Charter Rate Increase
Hourly, on-demand charter rates eased for flights on turboprops and light and midsize jets while they rose for super-midsize and heavy jets last month, according to private aviation charter marketplace JetASAP. Based on 1,965 hourly rate quotes through JetASAP’s app, rates on turboprops dropped 10 percent month-over-month in October, to...
HondaJet Elite II Gets FAA OK, Deliveries To Start Soon
The upgraded HondaJet Elite II announced last month at NBAA-BACE has received FAA approval, Honda Aircraft told AIN today. Deliveries of the latest HondaJet variant—which has added range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature—are expected to begin soon. NBAA IFR range of the Elite...
DOT IG Again Auditing FAA B737 Max Oversight
The Department of Transportation Inspector General (IG) office has launched another audit of the FAA’s certification process of the Boeing 737 Max. This latest investigation will examine the agency's oversight of the aircraft's maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) and the angle-of-attack disagree indicator. This is the fourth investigation since 2019 into the FAA's initial certification of the aircraft in 2017.
First Texan II Trainers Delivered to Tunisia and Thailand
Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft division has recently completed the delivery of the first T-6C Texan II trainer to Tunisia and Thailand. The T-6C is the current standard export aircraft model and has an armament capability for weapons training and light attack duties. Tunisia became the 13th customer for the...
