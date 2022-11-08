Read full article on original website
California Patriot
3d ago
It’s hard to believe how people are still willing to vote for Murkowski after all the failures and Damages she done to their jobs and state, thank God there’s still enough voters there a wake with common sense and caring for their state to realize Murkowski is a fake ,liar and a failure to the people . Our country needs the new Republican Party , we the people, for the people and America first party.
rick
4d ago
Do better Alaska! My goodness I thought you guys were solid tough guys! And what’s up with women there? Shouldn’t they be making sandwiches and raising babies? Jeez
Related
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
