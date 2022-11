Bellevue University will join more than 700 area nonprofits this month and participate in #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday encourages people to do good. It takes place annually, always on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Locally, Giving Tuesday is sponsored by SHARE Omaha and this years' giving day is presented by CORE Bank.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO