Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Sacrificing Due Diligence To Buy a Bizjet
The value of due diligence exists in the eyes of the beholder. Their place in an aircraft transaction informs their diligence criteria, inquiries, and judgment. Most financiers consider the five Cs (character, capacity, capital, collateral, and conditions) and investigate each element before closing a loan or lease. Sellers ensure that they transfer good titles to qualified buyers. Aircraft buyers traditionally perform comprehensive due diligence in all phases of a purchase transaction.
Aviation International News
Optima Enhancing Support in Europe with New Facility
Helicopter engine maintenance provider Optima Aero is opening a facility in Anglet, France, to enhance its ability to serve operators and OEMs in Europe in Africa. The 1,000-sq-m (10,800-sq-ft) center will house maintenance, component, refurbishment, certification, and distribution activities. "This new facility, which will mainly support Airbus and Leonardo operators,...
rigzone.com
Sparrows Makes Expert Hiring For APAC, Australasia Region
Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia. — Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
waste360.com
Pathways Alliance Focuses on Suite of Technologies to Advance Net Zero Plan
The Pathways Alliance, representing Canada’s largest oil sands producers, has released additional details on plans to progress innovative technologies to reduce emissions, as part of its unprecedented multi-phased plan to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050. The list of technologies underscores the Alliance’s collaborative work to help...
Aviation International News
SJ-182 Crash Highlights Throttle Failure and Crew Error
A malfunctioning automated engine throttle system that pilots failed to adequately monitor was highlighted as a primary cause of the January 2021 crash of Sriwijaya Air’s Flight SJ-182, according to a final report published on Thursday by Indonesia’s KNKT air accident investigation agency. All 62 people on board the Boeing 737-500 were killed when the airliner crashed into the Java Sea within five minutes of taking off from Jakarta.
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
9% of Suppliers Worldwide are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce: Study
Only 9% of suppliers are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience, detailing that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation, according to a new JAGGAER survey. Suppliers cite “responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)” (43%)...
freightwaves.com
Wabash CEO leverages military training in transforming trailer business
How does nearly three years as a nuclear machinist’s mate in the U.S. Navy prepare someone to be CEO of Wabash? Very well, according to Brent Yeagy, who checks both boxes on his resume. Naval nukes to the trailer business. On Veterans Day, it is appropriate to thank those...
Aviation International News
NATA Honors Industry Standouts
The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) presented its annual Industry Excellence Awards during a luncheon at the recent Aviation Business Conference in Miami. Craig Sincock, owner, president, and CEO of Avfuel was presented with the association’s highest honor, the William A. “Bill” Ong Memorial Award for his contributions to the aviation industry. “The passion that led Sincock, an aviator himself, to purchase Avfuel is evident through his continued devotion to the company’s success, as well as through his advocacy efforts serving on several key stakeholder boards in the industry,” said NATA president and CEO Curt Castagna.
hypebeast.com
Google and Renault Are Collaborating to Build a "Software-Defined Vehicle"
Google and French automobile manufacturer Renault first teamed up in 2018 to work on cloud computing. As part of Renault’s aim to undergo a “digital transformation,” the two companies will be expanding and accelerating their partnership to develop a “software defined vehicle” (SDV). While it’s...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
A CFO to CEO transition story that just took an ugly turn
Ozan Dokmecioglu, the CEO and former CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper, resigns after conduct violations. It’s been a busy week for news, including reports on executives violating codes of ethics. Earlier this week, there was the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson, a month into his role....
Aviation International News
Hadid Joins MEBAA Board
Dubai, UAE-based trip support firm Hadid International Services has officially joined the governing board of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA). “Hadid is a business aviation pioneer in the Middle East, and represents something about the region,” commercial director Issa Zuriqi told AIN. “While we were not a founding member, we always wanted to be a board member.”
Aviation International News
ACH160 Helicopter with Lounge Interior Set for European Debut
An Airbus ACH160 in a special “Lounge” package interior will make its European debut with Italian VIP charter operator Air Corporate soon after Airbus Helicopters delivers the machine early next year, representatives from the companies said this week at the European Rotors trade show in Cologne, Germany. Air...
Big Tech is laying off employees–but their skills are needed elsewhere. Here’s how former tech workers can bridge talent gaps in aerospace
Tech companies have been laying off thousands of workers after hiring rapidly during the pandemic. Most companies are reengineering and digitally enhancing their products and services faster than they can fill their rapidly expanding engineering and technology roles. As a result, even though tech companies may be experiencing layoffs, opportunities...
helihub.com
COHC adds three engine type approvals from PWC
Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced that Shenzhen-based CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd. (COHC) is expanding the scope of its designated maintenance services to provide line maintenance and mobile repair team support for the PW206B2 and PW206B3 engines that power Airbus H135B2/B3 helicopters, and the PW206C that powers the Leonardo AW109.
Comments / 0