Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at...
NASDAQ
Why Roblox Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) sank as much as 18.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online gaming platform posted third-quarter earnings results that disappointed Wall Street, leading investors to sell their shares in the days following. As of 1:16 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11, the stock is down 11% this week.
NASDAQ
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
A rising-rates environment can be scary. After years of lasting euphoria in the markets, the time many investors had feared coming (and many hadn't even fathomed was possible in the first place) has already become the norm. Who would have thought that near-zero rates wouldn't be sustainable forever, right?. In...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos That Belong Only in a High-Risk, High-Reward Portfolio
Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add a high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty. Three high-risk, high-return cryptos that stand out right now include Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE),...
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%. Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989,...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
NASDAQ
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary...
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
NASDAQ
Whisky, Art, and Farmland: Alternative Assets in Retail Portfolios
Major global stock benchmarks - the S&P 500 (SPX), the NASDAQ, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI EM, and MSCI ACWI - have all tumbled by double digits since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, bonds don’t offer any salvation from the stock market bloodbath, as they have been selling off as well. It looks like there’s no place to hide for retail investors, at least in the “traditional” markets. No wonder more and more retail investors are searching for ways to enter the alternative investments sphere.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Bitcoin
After a 59% return in 2020 and a 60% return in 2021, a 67% decline year to date clearly wasn't the type of performance that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors were expecting in 2022. But as legendary investor Peter Lynch once stated, "The key to making money in stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMT
In trading on Friday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.50, changing hands as high as $27.15 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0