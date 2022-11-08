Read full article on original website
France suspends deal to take in thousands of asylum-seekers currently in Italy after row over ship
The diplomatic fallout between France and Italy over a stranded migrant ship in the Mediterranean Sea is far from over.
Time Out Global
This spectacular new night train will take you from Prague to Germany and Switzerland
Europe’s train revival is one of the most exciting shake-ups to travel on the continent in decades. From new mega-cheap high-speed routes to an increasingly huge night train network, Europe is showing that trains are an affordable, convenient and environmentally-friendly alternative to air travel. And now another rail company...
lonelyplanet.com
A reason to travel to Hauts-de-France in 2023: Europe’s new region of gastronomy
Hauts-de-France, where Cape Gris-Nez is located, is home to orchards and fields that produce the lovely produce of France © Getty Images. France’s reputation for exceptional food is legendary. Now, there’s an extra incentive for gourmet travelers to book a trip for next year. In a first...
France grants port to migrant rescue ship amid Italy rift
NICE, France — (AP) — France will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for weeks after Italy refused them entry but plans to withdraw from a voluntary European Union mechanism for sharing asylum-seekers, the country's interior minister said Thursday.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
21 of Europe's most underrated places
Whether you want to visit historic, overlooked cities or wild mountain ranges where few tourists tread, these 21 underrated European destinations are bound to induce a serious bout of wanderlust.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany
ROME (Reuters) - Archaeologists in Italy have found more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as an “exceptional” discovery.
Why this southern European country is a hot place to move
With "work to live" rather than "live to work" as the unofficial lifestyle mantra, more than 1,100 miles of coastline to explore and delicious pastéis de nata all over the place, putting down roots in Portugal sounds pretty appealing.
France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy blazes
A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them. France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.
How Artist Cyprien Gaillard Brought an Under-Recognized Sculpture Near Paris’s Centre Pompidou Back to Life
On a street not far from Paris’s Centre Pompidou, there once was a sculpture that moved. It had a muscular man formed from gold leaf and bronze who, at various points of the day, would appear to fight a dragon, a crab, and a rooster, clanging as his arms and body swayed around. A clock nearby him announced the time. Since 2003, the year that funding to maintain the piece dried up, its clock has been stopped, and the man has remained static. A quiet hush has since fallen over this sculpture by Jacques Monestier, titled Le Défenseur du temps (The...
BBC
Ocean Viking: Italy defiant over migrants row with France
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called France's government "aggressive" and "incomprehensible" after it criticised Italy for refusing to let a migrant vessel dock. Italy recently accepted three NGO boats rescuing migrants crossing from Libya after blocking them for some time. It also declared France had agreed to welcome another...
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
People rescued in Italian waters spark row between Italy and France
The fate of hundreds of people rescued in the central Mediterranean by a charity vessel has sparked a diplomatic row between Italy and France, with the French government calling it “unacceptable” that Rome has refused to allow the ship, carrying 234 asylum seekers, to dock in an Italian port.
watchers.news
Very bright fireball over Portugal and Spain
A very bright fireball was observed over Portugal and Spain at 22:42 UTC on November 2, 2022. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, Sevilla, and El Aljarafe.
Washington Examiner
The new face of Italian populism
ROME — In the last week of October 1922, Mussolini marched on Rome and took control of Italy. In the last week of October 2022, Giorgia Meloni completed her own journey from the fringe to the center and closed a circle in Italian history. On Sept. 25, Meloni’s party, Fratelli d’Italia (the Brothers of Italy), won the largest share of the vote, 26%, in Italy’s general elections. A month later, on Oct. 25, Meloni formed a government with two other parties of the Right: Forza Italia, which is led by the hard-partying Silvio Berlusconi, and Lega Nord, the Northern League, which is led by Matteo Salvini.
Essence
Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages
If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
US News and World Report
Dutch Agree to Back Italian Tax Probe Into Booking.com
MILAN (Reuters) - Two former finance chiefs at travel website Booking.com are set to be questioned after Dutch authorities agreed to cooperate with Italian prosecutors on a tax investigation, the Dutch prosecutors office confirmed to Reuters. The Italians launched their investigation in 2018 into Booking.com, which is based in the...
lonelyplanet.com
A reason to travel to Bergamo and Brescia in 2023: Italy’s new capitals of culture
Looking for a great reason to start planning your next adventure? In this series, we share the most compelling events, attractions and experiences that will have you booking a trip to the world’s most exciting destinations. An endless array of food, wine, art and architecture awaits around every corner...
