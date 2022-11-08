SAN DIEGO – San Diego State men's golf head coach Ryan Donovan has announced the signing of Nathan Sampson to a National Letter of Intent. Sampson comes to The Mesa from Great Oak High School in Temecula, California, where he was the 2022 Inland Empire Golfer of the Year and a three-time all-league selection. Sampson also captained the Wolfpack and has led GOHS to three league titles. Last spring, Great Oak HS was a perfect 14-0 in dual matches. He also won the 2022 AJGA championship and advanced to match play at the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur. A scholar-athlete, Sampson's father, Jeff, is the PGA professional at Redhawk Golf Club in Temecula.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO