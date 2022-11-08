Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Host Antelope Valley Saturday
SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs host Antelope Valley Saturday at 1 p.m. and Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday at 6 p.m. • There will not be a video stream for either of the next two games. There will be an audio-only broadcast with Chris Ello on the call. • SDSU knocked...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Place 26th at NCAA West Regionals
SEATTLE, Wash. – San Diego State cross country finished 26th at the 2022 NCAA West Regionals on Friday morning at Chambers Creek Regional Park. Jessica Kain crossed the tape first for the Aztecs, leading the squad with a time of 20:40.3 and setting a career PR. SDSU traveled to...
goaztecs.com
No. 19 San Diego State Men’s Hoops Inks Two to NLIs
SAN DIEGO - San Diego State's men's basketball program bolstered its roster on Thursday signing guard B.J. Davis and forward Miles Heide to National Letters of Intent. The pair will compete for the Scarlet and Black beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Davis, a 6-1, 170-pound point guard, will graduate...
goaztecs.com
No. 19 Men’s Hoops Host Brigham Young on Friday
SAN DIEGO – Coming off an impressive opening night win over Cal State Fullerton, the No. 19/20 San Diego State men's basketball team (1-0) host an old foe in the Brigham Young Cougars (1-0), a team it has faced 75 times in its history. The tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be carried on YurView (channel 4).
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Wrap Up Fall Play This Weekend
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's tennis wraps up their fall schedule this weekend at two separate tournaments. The Aztecs will have athletes competing at home at the SDSU fall Classic II, and at the Watanabe Classic hosted by UNLV in Las Vegas this weekend. SDSU will host...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Sign Nathan Sampson
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State men's golf head coach Ryan Donovan has announced the signing of Nathan Sampson to a National Letter of Intent. Sampson comes to The Mesa from Great Oak High School in Temecula, California, where he was the 2022 Inland Empire Golfer of the Year and a three-time all-league selection. Sampson also captained the Wolfpack and has led GOHS to three league titles. Last spring, Great Oak HS was a perfect 14-0 in dual matches. He also won the 2022 AJGA championship and advanced to match play at the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur. A scholar-athlete, Sampson's father, Jeff, is the PGA professional at Redhawk Golf Club in Temecula.
goaztecs.com
Aztec Water Polo Inks Two to NLIs
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State interim head water polo coach Dana Ochsner announced the signing of two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to compete for San Diego State starting in the 2023-24 school year. The announcement was made Thursday morning. The pair are Sammi Byers of Yucaipa,...
Comments / 0