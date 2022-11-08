Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
Brown Daily Herald
Jennette McCurdy talks mothers, creativity, control in campus talk
Jennette McCurdy, author of the memoir and New York Times Best Seller “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” spoke to the student body Wednesday as Brown Lecture Board’s first speaker of the academic year. From the stage of the Salomon Center's DECI Auditorium, she detailed the process of writing her memoir and offered advice on regaining self-control.
psychologytoday.com
Maintaining Our Sense of Belonging in Writing and Research
Belonging is important for our mental health, well-being, and satisfaction at work. While imposter syndrome is not unique to academia, it is something that many academics will experience at one point or another. Working on your perceptions, motivations, opportunities, and competencies can build your sense of belonging. Belonging is a...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
curetoday.com
Cancer Is Sometimes a Social Crutch in Conversations, But Should It Be?
For years, many of my conversations have revolved around my cancer. Now that I’m in the survivorship phase, I’m trying to be more mindful of these interactions. Even before cancer, I’ve always been the type of person who’s an open book. When I was diagnosed in...
MedicalXpress
Research gives new perspectives on social isolation in older age
Social relations are important for people. But this does not mean that solitude is always harmful. On the contrary, research shows that a small minority of older people are alone and that a considerable proportion of them are happy with being so. This sheds light on what exclusion from social relationships in older age means.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
Pandemic Personality Changes: Are You Who You Used to Be?
According to a recent study, a decade's worth of personality change occurred during the 2019-2022 time period. The study showed that people are more neurotic and less conscientious than a couple of years ago. Researchers found that young adults experienced the most change, but each age group showed pandemic wear...
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
