ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit

Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Celebrate Rhode Island’s Native American community with 8 upcoming events

November marks Native American Heritage Month, which honors Native American communities, history and heritage. The Herald has compiled a list of events in the coming weeks that center Native American art, history, stories and more across the Ocean State. Nov. 10: The University’s Department of History discusses Brown’s Land Acknowledgement...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Brown Daily Herald

Paxson, URI urge Rhode Islanders to vote ‘yes’ on Question 1 ballot measure

When Rhode Island residents head to the polls today, they will be asked to vote on three statewide ballot measures requesting funding for environmental, recreational and educational projects. Among these measures is Question 1, which asks if the state may borrow $100 million in bonds to fund the second phase of renovations to the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, which houses the Graduate School of Oceanography.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

McKee, Matos, Neronha secure reelection in state midterm elections

As election night results trickle in, Rhode Island residents have decided several elections for state-level positions. Tuesday’s results demonstrated strong support for Democrats in the Ocean State, as the party swept all major state-level positions and successfully defended against a Republican challenger in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

DEM Stocking Eight Ponds and Lakes Ahead of Veterans Day Weekend—See Where

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day to honor veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, November 9, and continuing through Thursday, November 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Woonsocket Call

Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: McKee and Kalus Give Final Words on Election Day

GoLocalProv caught up with Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on the trail on Election Day. Both were asked what they thought it will take to win. And both, unsurprisingly, had very similar answers. “Getting out the vote,” said McKee. “We’re encoring everyone to exercise the privilege.”...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ecori.org

Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables

Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
MAINE STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home

We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
OREGON STATE
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Governor

This year’s Rhode Island gubernatorial campaign may offer among the starkest contrasts of candidates in the state in substance and style in decades. Democrat Dan McKee, the incumbent, is by all accounts a competent and experienced elected official. He is solid on the issues, but often loses points on finesse. And the main complaint by some people is that he’s “boring.’’
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy