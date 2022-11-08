When Rhode Island residents head to the polls today, they will be asked to vote on three statewide ballot measures requesting funding for environmental, recreational and educational projects. Among these measures is Question 1, which asks if the state may borrow $100 million in bonds to fund the second phase of renovations to the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, which houses the Graduate School of Oceanography.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO