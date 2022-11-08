Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
Brown Daily Herald
Celebrate Rhode Island’s Native American community with 8 upcoming events
November marks Native American Heritage Month, which honors Native American communities, history and heritage. The Herald has compiled a list of events in the coming weeks that center Native American art, history, stories and more across the Ocean State. Nov. 10: The University’s Department of History discusses Brown’s Land Acknowledgement...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
Brown Daily Herald
Paxson, URI urge Rhode Islanders to vote ‘yes’ on Question 1 ballot measure
When Rhode Island residents head to the polls today, they will be asked to vote on three statewide ballot measures requesting funding for environmental, recreational and educational projects. Among these measures is Question 1, which asks if the state may borrow $100 million in bonds to fund the second phase of renovations to the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, which houses the Graduate School of Oceanography.
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
Brown Daily Herald
McKee, Matos, Neronha secure reelection in state midterm elections
As election night results trickle in, Rhode Island residents have decided several elections for state-level positions. Tuesday’s results demonstrated strong support for Democrats in the Ocean State, as the party swept all major state-level positions and successfully defended against a Republican challenger in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
GoLocalProv
DEM Stocking Eight Ponds and Lakes Ahead of Veterans Day Weekend—See Where
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day to honor veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, November 9, and continuing through Thursday, November 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: McKee and Kalus Give Final Words on Election Day
GoLocalProv caught up with Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on the trail on Election Day. Both were asked what they thought it will take to win. And both, unsurprisingly, had very similar answers. “Getting out the vote,” said McKee. “We’re encoring everyone to exercise the privilege.”...
RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
12 News brought you coverage throughout the day on air and online.
ecori.org
Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables
Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
RI Energy customers to begin receiving roughly $64 credits
Rhode Island Energy customers should see a one-time bill credit on their gas and electric bills soon.
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con
Robert Becker had allegedly been operating the game known as "Razzle Dazzle" on other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Governor
This year’s Rhode Island gubernatorial campaign may offer among the starkest contrasts of candidates in the state in substance and style in decades. Democrat Dan McKee, the incumbent, is by all accounts a competent and experienced elected official. He is solid on the issues, but often loses points on finesse. And the main complaint by some people is that he’s “boring.’’
