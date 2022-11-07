Miller celebrates culmination of cross country season in a big way

Park junior competes in third state meet

Jersey Miller and Anna Healey did their best to represent St. Louis Park High School at the state cross-country meet Saturday at St. Olaf College.

For Miller, this was her third state trip plus the 2020 TCRC XC Classic, which was held in a place of the state meet due to the pandemic.

She finished 82nd overall in 19 minutes, 59.46 seconds for her second sub-20-minute time this season while Healey, a sophomore, was 116th in 20:31.19.

Healey was a newcomer to the state and tried to soak it all in on what was a chilly morning. The course was firm and fast, which was ideal conditions to shatter a personal best.

After the race, Miller said the state is such a thrill. It was a culmination of the work put in over the last year to get ready for spring track season and then summer workouts to prepare for fall cross country.

“There is so much energy and it is just a celebration of the end of the season and it was really fun to do it with a teammate like Anna,” Miller said who was fifth in the Metro West Conference Championship in a season-best time of 19:32.7 then placed 12th at the rugged Section 6AAA meet at Gale Woods Farm eight days later on Oct. 26.

Those races came after missing more than three weeks due to illness. The varsity runner began competing with the varsity team as a seventh grader.

Healey earned her state-qualifying spot with a final surge past Miller to place 11th in 20:09.9, which is her personal best. She shed nearly a full minute (21:04.6) and 12 spots off her 2021 performance as a freshman.

“We stuck together and we wanted to get it done,” Miller said of sections. “It was hard work but super exciting.”

Healey said she found a new gear on the big hill at sections, which gave her a surge to grab one of the state individual qualifying spots alongside her teammate.

“It clicked into me that this was it for the last meet of the season so I needed to leave it all out which is exactly what I did – I wasn’t expecting to come [to state],” Healey said. Coming down the final downhill to the finish at sections, she had an idea that if she kept pushing her pace that she could qualify for state.

With Miller serving in a veteran mentor role now, she shared a few thoughts with Healey before her first time around the course.

“We talked about where to stay engaged and having each other out there to stay positive and how it’s okay to be nervous but to use each other to control it as best they can,” Miller said as they started in the middle box (12) at the starting line among the more than two dozen boxes runners start in.

“It’s very crowded and chaotic to that first corner but I think it’s good to have a full race, I like it,” Miller said.

Healey tried to focus on her race and not to think about the cold but once the starting gun began the race, it was all a blur.

“Everyone’s cheering and goes out so fast I was just in my thoughts and not have that distract me because I knew once I turned the corner to the woods area no one was really along there I could calm down and start running,” Healey said. “The whole second mile is a mental game because no one is allowed over there, which is challenging since no one is cheering for you. It’s hard to keep going.”

Coming up the final hill to the homestretch she said she tried to give it her all but it was her last race of the season.

“I wasn’t expecting to get here so I just wanted to try and enjoy it,” Healey said. “Jersey’s done this before so she was really great, just staying positive and supportive.”

Third time back

Returning to state for a second time since the 2020 meet was canceled was another step toward normalcy.

“More than refreshing,” Miller said. “It brings back all that excitement. I feel like cross country is such a community not only in teams but between teams and all the people who come and watch. It’s nice to see all those smiles. It feels more personable, especially with people able to be here in person.”

Feeding off that surge of adrenaline when the crowd roars at the start then various spots around the course is addictive.

“Cross country is more of an underdog sport,” Miller said. “It’s not as glamorous as football with people coming to watch but when you get here there are a ton of people excited to be here.”

Being able to look back on three state meets, Miller feels she knows the course better now in terms of strategy. “But I feel it’s always special to be part of something big and I’m very grateful to have this experience.”

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Benilde-St. Margaret’s returned to the state meet for the first time since finishing 10th in 1995.

The Red Knights qualified with a runner-up finish at the 12-team Section 5AA meet at Litchfield High School, collecting 80 points. Delano won it with 75 points.

BSM senior Vivienne Larson won the section title in 18:53.7, just under 11 seconds ahead of Rockford sophomore runner-up Ruby Gifford.

Larson’s next two teammates included seventh-grader Sofie Rokala who was sixth overall in 19:17.1 and senior Genevieve Larson was 10th in 19:36.7. Freshman Mariah Klippenes was 25th and senior Lily Peterson was 38th.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s went on to earn its best team finish at state on Saturday, finishing eighth among the 16-team field with 243 points. They were two points behind sixth-place Monticello while St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with 79 points ahead of runner-up Alexandria (105).

Vivienne Larson finished 11th overall in 18:53.56 while Genevieve Larson was 47th, Rokala was 81st, Wismer was 102nd, Peterson was 140th, Charlotte Feller was 152nd and Clare Hamill was 157th.

Champions

Wayzata swept both Class AAA team titles beating out Minnetonka (39-89) for the girls and Rosemount (57-98) for the boys.

Trojans senior Abbey Nechanicky continued to dominate the field going 6-for-6 in event titles as she finished in 16:47.61, ahead of Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow’s time of 17:39.80 and Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen who was third in 17:48.53.

In the boys race, Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones (15:11.73) beat out Minneapolis Southwest junior Sam Scott (15:15.30) for the title.