Bernie Rabik: Did you vote in the midterm elections as if your country’s existence depended on it?
Superlatives lose their meaning if overused. But it’s fair to say the 2022 midterm elections could go down in history as one of the most important in this country’s history. Resiliency and survival is the legacy of the 2022 midterm elections. These elections pleaded for the country to overcome all our polarization and...
Five lessons from the midterm exit polls
The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit...
How a 2024 announcement would immediately impact Trump and whether it would clear the GOP field
Despite calls from some Republicans urging him to delay, Trump appears ready to announce his campaign for the presidency in 2024 on Nov. 15, a week after the midterm elections
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
Slovenia is voting in a presidential election runoff that could elect the small European Union's country first female head of state
Still fighting for an America I’ve never seen | Column
I have never seen America. Yes, like Bruce Springsteen, I was born in the U.S.A. But, as I’ve argued before, America is less a place than a set of democratic ideals: equality, self-governance, the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of protest, liberty and justice for all. America is a vision that Americans have struggled — and largely failed — to realize for 246 years.
Supreme Court would be wrong to reverse course, impose 'colorblind' college admissions
The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to jettison another five decades of settled law. At least, that was the impression from the recent oral arguments concerning diversity and its use by Harvard and the University of North Carolina in admissions decisions. Such an abandonment of precedent would be a shame, though unlikely to echo as loudly as the court overturning last summer the right of women long established in Roe v. Wade. The...
