NHPR
N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire
Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap. You can find...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
thecentersquare.com
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
WMUR.com
Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races
CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
An Out Trans Man Was Just Elected to a State Legislature for the First Time Ever
James Roesener has become the first out trans man ever to be elected to a state legislature in the United States, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which funds and promotes openly LGBTQ candidates. Roesener, a 26-year-old Democrat, won New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Ward 8. According to his...
laconiadailysun.com
Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester
Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
laconiadailysun.com
'No disruptions will be tolerated': Belknap County Republican Committee facing turmoil
GILFORD — At the last meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee before the midterm elections Oct. 12, a small crowd of people stood outside the Gilford Public Library. “I’ve been coming to these meetings for over a year, and now I’m not allowed in?” said Marc Forgione of...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
NHPR
Long lines at Derry’s lone polling place prompt N.H. Attorney General's involvement
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. It was an election that ran smoothly throughout the state – even the weather was sunny and clear, the perfect day to vote. Not so for voters in Derry, who were held up for over an hour in a long line of vehicle traffic stretching out from the town’s lone polling place at Calvary Bible Church on Hampstead Road.
hwy.co
Waterfalls in New Hampshire You Have to See
There’s something majestic and magical about waterfalls in NH. How else can you explain the shrouded mystery of a waterfall’s mist? Or the vibrant colors that arise from the surrounding grounds? Or the cool waters gathered in the crystal clear pools below?. Nature creates breathtaking scenes you can...
WMUR.com
Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don't see the results above,...
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
