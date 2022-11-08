Read full article on original website
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
Blue Jackets' Werenski out for season with separated shoulder, torn labrum
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign after suffering a separated shoulder and a torn labrum Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Werenski failed to connect on a hit with Travis Konecny and crashed hard into the boards in the first period.
NHL weekend best bets: Flames to heat up vs. Jets
We have another full weekend of hockey ahead, with 17 games scheduled over the next couple of nights. Let's dive into a couple that stand out from the rest with a pair of best bets. Sharks (+170) @ Stars (-200) Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. EST. The Dallas Stars and San...
Demko bothered by his early season slump: 'It kind of eats at you'
Thatcher Demko admits he's had a hard time dealing with his struggles in the early stages of this campaign. "I'm not doing as good a job as I know I can do," the Vancouver Canucks goaltender said, according to Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre. "It's something that as a teammate, as a competitor, you know, it kind of eats at you."
Eichel notches hat trick, 4 points as surging Golden Knights top Sabres
Jack Eichel had some extra motivation Thursday night, and he certainly played like it. The Vegas Golden Knights forward notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 road victory over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres. It was the visitors' ninth consecutive win. Fans in Buffalo booed...
Pistons' Cunningham to miss next 4 games due to shin soreness
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games due to left shin soreness, the team announced Saturday. The second-year player will be re-evaluated in one week. Veteran guard Cory Joseph started in Cunningham's place during Friday's contest against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points,...
Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
Report: Bills' Allen expected to start vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Buffalo listed him as questionable for Week 10.
Steelers' Watt 'glad to be back' after 7-game absence
Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt announced Friday that he'll play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "It's been a long time coming," Watt said, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I feel very very good about the week that I've had." "I'm glad to be back,"...
Hornets' Ball makes season debut in loss to Heat
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball made his season debut in Saturday's 132-115 loss to the Miami Heat. The former Rookie of the Year reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup, finishing with 15 points, six boards, six assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of action. Ball missed the team's...
Stafford still in concussion protocol, questionable vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Stafford is currently in concussion protocol after the team discovered the injury doing standard checks. The Rams believe he...
Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Omoruyi, a two-way player from the Toronto area, acknowledged that the game against his hometown team “definitely meant...
Bills' Allen questionable vs. Vikings after limited return to practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an elbow injury. Allen logged a limited practice Friday after being absent the previous two days. He was spotted without a brace or sleeve on his elbow, according to Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1.
