Shore News Network

Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform

NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man in wheelchair choked and robbed outside of Bergdorf Goodman

NEW YORK - A New York City man who is confined to a wheelchair was choked and robbed by a thug in Midtown Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Ave. just south of Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife

Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?

We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
getawaymavens.com

NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip

It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
