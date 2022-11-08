Read full article on original website
Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform
NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
NYC man steals subway rider's bag, slashes face of victim who confronted him
The New York City Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery, and subsequent assault, in a Manhattan subway station on Friday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Man in wheelchair choked and robbed outside of Bergdorf Goodman
NEW YORK - A New York City man who is confined to a wheelchair was choked and robbed by a thug in Midtown Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Ave. just south of Central Park.
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
bkmag.com
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
Staten Island mom, 35, faces federal parental kidnapping charge after allegedly trying to enter Canada with child
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman has been indicted on a federal charge of international parental kidnapping after she allegedly tried to cross the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota with a 7-year-old child. Nicole Ramos, 35, was charged in U.S. District Court in North Dakota and stands...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?
We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
NBC New York
5G Towers Suddenly Showed Up Across NYC — Here's Why Some Neighborhoods Want Them Gone
There has been great confusion — and some concerns over safety — in neighborhoods across New York City after large, mysterious towers suddenly sprung up throughout the streetscape. So what are they for, and why are people concerned?. The structures are new 5G wireless towers, and thousands of...
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Rounds of rain from Nicole's remnants were expected to move into the Tri-State area on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, AccuWeather says.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
cohaitungchi.com
Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC
Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
Dad of tourist killed in New York City rips Hochul as 'out of touch to suffering of families like mine'
New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is "tone-deaf to the suffering of families like mine" when it comes to violent crime, the dad of an Indiana tourist shot and killed in Brooklyn says.
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
getawaymavens.com
NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip
It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
