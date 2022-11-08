Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q101online.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Hampton, 106-58
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five...
q101online.com
James Madison Women’s Basketball wins big at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Three players scored in double figures for James Madison as the Dukes topped Millersville 80-39 on Tuesday night inside the Pucillo Gymnasium. JMU improves to 1-1 overall, while the Marauders drop to 0-1 and are set to host Shaw on Saturday. Senior Kiki Jefferson led all...
q101online.com
Dukes defeat Georgia State to advance to Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – For the fourth time in five seasons, James Madison will be playing for a men’s soccer conference championship behind a five-goal performance as it took down Georgia State, 5-0, in the Sun Belt Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night at Hoops Family Field. The Dukes avenge...
q101online.com
EMU Women’s Basketball wins opener at PSU-Altoona, 54-48
ALTOONA, Pa. – The EMU women’s basketball team tipped off the 2022-23 season Wednesday night, taking Penn State-Altoona in a road matchup. The Royals used a pair of double-doubles, along with strong first and fourth quarters, to come back home with a 54-48 win. Records: EMU 1-0, 0-0...
q101online.com
James Madison Women’s Basketball drops season opener to Maine
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison tied the game at 58 points apiece with 13 seconds left, however Maine made a physical layup with 1.4 remaining to give the Black Bears a 60-58 victory Monday night inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU begins the season 0-1 but will have...
q101online.com
JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors
NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
q101online.com
State Police investigate crash near Edinburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
q101online.com
Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars
The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
q101online.com
Man charged with bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
q101online.com
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart
TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
