q101online.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Hampton, 106-58
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five...
q101online.com
EMU Women’s Basketball wins opener at PSU-Altoona, 54-48
ALTOONA, Pa. – The EMU women’s basketball team tipped off the 2022-23 season Wednesday night, taking Penn State-Altoona in a road matchup. The Royals used a pair of double-doubles, along with strong first and fourth quarters, to come back home with a 54-48 win. Records: EMU 1-0, 0-0...
q101online.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Valley Forge in opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. – All 14 players scored for the Dukes on Monday evening, as James Madison opened its 2022-23 men’s basketball season with a resounding 123-38 victory over Valley Forge at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes racked up the fourth-most points in program history in the...
q101online.com
JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors
NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
q101online.com
First Generation Center opens at JMU
First-generation college students at James Madison University now have a space just for them. A grand opening ceremony for JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students is set for 10 o’clock this morning. The university says that the purpose of the center is to not only provide support for these trailblazing students, but also ensure that they complete their degrees.
q101online.com
Food pantry unveils trailer for distribution
An area food pantry has unveiled a new 53-foot trailer to help distribute goods just in time for the holidays. During a noon ceremony at their Verona warehouse, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a three-year partnership with Food Lion that will allow the group to operate and maintain the trailer. The sponsorship will help deliver food to families who need it the most.
q101online.com
State Police investigate crash near Edinburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
q101online.com
Preliminary hearing set in Shenandoah County abduction case
A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction last month in Shenandoah County. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, will have a preliminary hearing on December 9th in General District Court. Among the...
q101online.com
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart
TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
