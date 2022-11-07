Election night in Grayson County saw a couple of upsets in town council elections, with voters choosing to replace two incumbents with challengers. The results in this article are based on unofficial totals from the Virginia State Board of Elections and local registrars. Absentee and mail-in votes were still being counted as of press time for this edition, but these are the results from in-person voting as of the afternoon following Election Day.

GRAYSON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO