James Boyd Graham, 74
James Boyd Graham, age 74, of Galax, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in the Twin County Regional Hospital. James was born in Galax, Va., on July 6, 1948, to Elmer Boyd and Virginia Felts Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Graham.
Barbara Smith Edwards, 75
Barbara Smith Edwards, age 75, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Northern Hospital. She was a 1965 graduate of Woodlawn High School and a 1975 graduate of Radford College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Oleta Rorrer Smith. Barbara was a lifelong farmer,...
Citizens petition to save trees
At least one Galax resident isn’t giving up the existing downtown trees without a fight. Newcomer Dave Bremmer, who bought the Doctor’s Inn and the Dannelly House, has started a petition to save the remaining trees after two on Grayson Street were cut down by the city. “Maybe...
Lynchburg man arrested for drug possession
A recent traffic stop resulted in drug possession charges in Galax. On Nov. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Officer Tyler Garcia initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported for reckless driving. After the driver pulled over, he was identified as Gamal Mossalem, 21, of Lynchburg. Mossalem...
Cox presents at RU research celebration
RADFORD — Breonna Cox of Dugspur was among the student Research Fellows who presented at Radford University’s 10th Annual Summer Research Celebration on Oct. 12. Cox presented in the Interdisciplinary Poster Session II about their summer research project, “Frequency and Impacts of the Use of Garbage Into the Nest Construction by Native Bird Species.”
Grayson voters choose council members
Election night in Grayson County saw a couple of upsets in town council elections, with voters choosing to replace two incumbents with challengers. The results in this article are based on unofficial totals from the Virginia State Board of Elections and local registrars. Absentee and mail-in votes were still being counted as of press time for this edition, but these are the results from in-person voting as of the afternoon following Election Day.
Hillsville incumbents ran unopposed
HILLSVILLE — Three Hillsville incumbents will continue to serve after running unopposed in preliminary in the Nov. 8 General Election. A report from Department of Elections Deputy Registrar Martha Hurst on Tuesday evening shows the preliminary results, where incumbent Mayor Greg Crowder earned 90% of votes cast this year, with a total support count of 520 votes. This new term will make Crowder’s sixth consecutive term as mayor. Voters also cast 59 write-in votes (10%).
