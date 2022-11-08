Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Tips To Prepare For Iowa’s “Snow Filled” Winter
As the temperature drops, we have started to dread the inevitable-- winter. The Farmer’s Almanac came out with its first wintertime predictions in August saying that Iowa will be a Hibernation Zone and that it will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. The Farmers Almanac also predicts that December will be stormy and cold nationwide.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Many Iowa Motorists Are Breaking This Little Known Law
When you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a lot of responsibilities. Most of us don't think of driving as an execution of one responsibility after another, but it really is. Oh, and my mom always said, driving is a privilege and not a right. One of...
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Check Out Beautiful Christmas Lights in the Amana Colonies This Year
The Amana Colonies will transform into a Christmas wonderland very soon!. One of the most beloved events in the Amana Colonies each holiday season is the Tannenbaum Forest. The event website invites you to visit the Festhalle Barn to check out "over 60 unique Christmas Trees, each decorated by a different business, organization, group, or family." They also note that the entire barn will be festively decorated and there will be lots of great photo opportunities. One of the highlights is the German Christmas Pyramid, which is 17-feet high! Admission is free, but donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are strongly encouraged at entry.
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
espnquadcities.com
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin
A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Corydon Times-Republican
Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits
Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
Radio Iowa
Four Iowa tickets just miss record Powerball jackpot, winner sold in California
The spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery says one winning ticket for last night’s record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was sold in California. Mary Neubauer says the drawing was delayed due to verification issues. “Before every Powerball jackpot drawing occurs, all the lotteries in the game have to account for all of the plays that they’ve sold, because we certainly wouldn’t want anybody’s ticket to be left out of the mix so that they wouldn’t be in the run for the jackpot that night. And then they also have to balance the sales figures that they have,” Neubauer says.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Comments / 0