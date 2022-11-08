ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

consumergoods.com

Everywhere Commerce: Back in Action LIVE at the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit

Influential leaders and leading brand executives from across the globe gathered on October 26-28 for the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit (CGSM). Held in iconic New York City, inside the Westin Grand Central, CGT explored the theme of “Everywhere Commerce” across three jam-packed days, with executives and experts touching on topics such as the shifting landscape of DTC, the art and science of loyalty, the future of first-party data, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
C-Suite Roadmap: Consumer Goods Forum Issues Guide for Operationalizing Net Zero

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network that encourages the adoption of a range of industry standards, has launched a playbook for not only developing decarbonization roadmaps but also operationalizing them. The Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries, developed with Accenture and the Race to Zero — a...

