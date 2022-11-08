Read full article on original website
consumergoods.com
Everywhere Commerce: Back in Action LIVE at the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit
Influential leaders and leading brand executives from across the globe gathered on October 26-28 for the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit (CGSM). Held in iconic New York City, inside the Westin Grand Central, CGT explored the theme of “Everywhere Commerce” across three jam-packed days, with executives and experts touching on topics such as the shifting landscape of DTC, the art and science of loyalty, the future of first-party data, and more.
consumergoods.com
C-Suite Roadmap: Consumer Goods Forum Issues Guide for Operationalizing Net Zero
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network that encourages the adoption of a range of industry standards, has launched a playbook for not only developing decarbonization roadmaps but also operationalizing them. The Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries, developed with Accenture and the Race to Zero — a...
'Verified' Twitter account impersonations cause major issues
Recent changes to Twitter are causing lots of confusion and allowing misinformation to be shared. A lot of this started happening when the company's new owner, Elon Musk, took over.
Why Shopify Stock Jumped Again Today
Despite explosive gains over the last couple of days, Shopify stock is still down roughly 71% year to date.
