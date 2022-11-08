ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Missing Georgia girl, 16, found safe after going missing for five months

By Andrea Blanco
 4 days ago

A missing Georgia teen has been found safe five months after she disappeared.

Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen at her parent’s home in Carrollton on 14 June, has been reunited with her family, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement . Her loved ones said in previous interviews that they believed she snuck out of her second-floor bedroom before going missing.

“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” the sheriff’s office said. “However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is SAFE!”

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaylee had special needs and was on prescribed medication. Kaylee’s parents told Fox News Digital that Kaylee had been disciplined two days before vanishing for sharing personal information with strangers online.

They had confiscated her phone and computer after she reportedly went on Omegle, a website in which people anonymously chat, and shared her address, Fox reported.

Authorities said in September that Kaylee was believed to have left on foot from her home on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road.

They advised that she could be going by her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.

Kaylee’s parents, Brenda and Daniel Jones, had voiced fears that she could have been a victim of trafficking, DailyMail.com reported.

They said Kaylee, who is on the Autism spectrum is very trusting and could have easily been lured away.

“Mentally she is like a young kid and wouldn’t know if she is in danger,” Ms Jones told the Mail .

Ms Jones told the outlet that Kaylee had taken her social security card and her birth certificate with her before leaving, prompting the worried parents to believe that someone had instructed her to do so.

Kenneth Kohler
3d ago

she didn't go missing she ran off with some guy won't you all tell the truth

The Independent

The Independent

