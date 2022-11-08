Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
This Tasty Bake-Off Is Showcasing The Best Of Each Borough, Gingerbread House-Style
The Museum of the City of New York has invited top bakeries alongside amateur bakers from across NYC to compete in Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off. Tasty gingerbread houses will represent and celebrate communities and neighborhoods from all five boroughs, and the results are so good it’s hard to believe the houses have been made from cookies! Two bakeries and/or bakers from each borough were selected to compete in the bake-off, showing off their gingerbread house making skills that represent the theme “Winter in New York.” The bake-off is more than just a way to get into the holiday spirit, however. A panel of NYC-based bakers, curators, and restaurant owners judged the final designs, and awarded prizes in a variety of categories, including Most Representative of Their Neighborhood, Most Creative, Good Enough to Eat, Most Intricate, Grandest, and more. Those baking for their borough included:
25 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Restaurants In NYC For A Festive Feast
With only a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving, it’s time to start figuring out where and how you want to spend your holiday. We all know how much preparation goes into the big meal, so we thought we’d help you out a bit! In this list, we gathered up some of our favorite restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on the big day, and also some places that you can grab food to complete your at-home meal. However, you decide to spend it, at least consider one of these handpicked NYC spots! The Smith is always on our list of best-ofs and it’s for good reason! This time it’s for their outstanding Thanksgiving meal that consists of a three course prix-fixe menu of starters, mains, and dessert. Work through appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi before tackling the main dish of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Rib. End it all with one of their sweet Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings and you’ll be due for a filling food coma! The meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made here! Where:
NYC Will Get Its First Hard Kombucha Taproom This Winter
This winter NYC will be able to say it has its very first hard kombucha taproom, as JuneShine New York is set to open in Williamsburg this winter. This will be the Southern California-based brand’s first taproom on the East Coast. The 64-seat space will offer both pints and flights of its 10 hard kombuchas, featuring flavors like the Bee’s Knees, with gin, lemon juice, and honey with a bee pollen rim as well as a California twist on an NYC classic, the Sparkling Cosmopolitan made with vodka, lime juice, pomegranate, hibiscus powder, and sparkling wine. A ‘boochtender’–a master in the art of kombucha fermentation–will man the deck, curating customizable tasting experiences based on guests flavor preferences. Growlers and canned drinks will also be available to-go. To accompany your drink, light bites also make up the menu, featuring the likes of oysters, ceviche, tinned fish, shrimp cocktails, and cheese boards.
West Village’s Jane Hotel To Close By The End Of The Month
Back in February, New York Magazine announced that the famed Jane Hotel was sold to hotelier, Jeff Klein (owner of NYC’s Monkey Bar and City Club). But before you freak out about losing your nighttime hotspot forever, apparently Klein plans to transform the West Village hotel into an East Coast outpost for his San Vicente Bungalows club. The catch: it’ll be members only. The original San Vicente Bungalows club first opened in West Hollywood. Operating as a private members club, a current SVB member must nominate any newcomers trying to apply. Memberships are evaluated on a monthly basis. According to...
Step Inside A Whimsical Pink Wonderland Taking Over The Museum Of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream is transforming into a whimsical holiday dreamland this month, filled with crafts, a larger-than-life snow globe, and, of course, delicious sugar rush-inducing treats! Their annual Pinkmas celebration takes visitors on a magical journey across three immersive floors filled with interactive moments and limited-time activations, and each moment is more photo-worthy than the next! The journey starts with a warm cup of pink hot chocolate–because what holiday season is complete without it?!–and a stroll through a magical gingerbread town. You can even build your own gingerbread house to take home! And, of course, the museum’s iconic sprinkle pool will be waiting for you to jump (well…step) into, perfect for creating your best pink sprinkle snow angel! And in true Museum of Ice Cream fashion, the sweets never stop flowing. Unlimited ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, and “milk” and cookies soft serve covered in chocolate chip cookie bites are the perfect companion for your journey–and much better than your run-of-the-mill holiday sugar cookies!
Massive Canned Food Sculptures Have Taken Over NYC’s Brookfield Place
NYC’s annual cans-for-a-cause competition dubbed Canstruction is returning for its 30th edition to Brookfield Place this week! 20 teams of architects, engineers, and contractors go up against each other in this annual design competition, building sculptures entirely out of canned foods. The massive sculptures are then displayed before a panel of judges tasked with choosing winners in the following categories: The public can also vote for their favorite sculpture now through Monday, November 14, awarding the winning sculpture with the People’s Choice Award. Sculptures range from a bodega cat and a hot air balloon to a Black Panther-inspired piece. You can place your vote here. Once the competition comes to an end, each can will be donated to City Harvest, New York’s first and largest food rescue organization that’s been helping to feed millions of New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables for the last 40 years–an issue that’s always important to address, especially during the holiday season.
MTA Releases Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards
The MTA has partnered up with Legacy Recordings and Dolly Records to announce the release of special-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards with only a limited supply—50,000 MetroCards to be exact. The MetroCards are in celebration of her new album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th. The album features 23 recordings spanning almost half a century of her music from 1971-2020. The vocal legend, philanthropist and actress has stolen the hearts of many over the years. She’s received at least one nomination across all American entertainment awards including an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony, and even started her very own book gifting program called Imagination Library in 1955. Riders can try and score theirs at four different high-traffic stations across Manhattan: 34 Street-Penn Station, 34 Street-Herald Square, Grand Central-42 Street, Times Square-42 Street.
NYC’s Veterans Day Parade Will March Up Fifth Avenue This Weekend
The annual Veterans Day Parade will return to NYC on November 11th. The parade consists of more than 20,000 people marching, including more than 280 marching units. New Yorkers are encouraged to observe the parade and the 25 floats and 150+ vehicles that will travel up Fifth Avenue in commemoration. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The Veterans Day Parade honors and celebrates America’s veterans and their contributions to the country. The NYC parade originated in 1919 thanks to the United War Veterans Council (UWVC).
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Former NoHo Loft Is Available For Lease
The NoHo loft where Jean-Michel Basquiat used to live and work has recently hit the rental market! As reported by EV Grieve, the two-level building located at 57 Great Jones St. between Bowery and Lafayette is being marketed by Meridian Capital Group. The building was once owned by Andy Warhol when Basquiat lived there on the second-floor studio for five years until his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 27. After Basquiat’s passing, the back of the ground floor space served as the home to Bohemian, an exclusive invite-only Japanese restaurant. The roughly 6,600-square-foot building is being marketed as a “historic full building restaurant opportunity,” though they note that “all uses” will be considered.
8 Hilarious Signs From Yesterday’s Marathon
Yesterday’s marathon was one that went down in history—quite literally; it was one of the hottest marathons since the 1990s, according to weather reports. And though temperatures were higher than normal, tons of people still came out to show their support and cheer on those participating. Hilarious signs filled the streets to provide runners with a little extra push during their race that was sure to spread a smile on their face. Here are some of our favorites from this year: Congratulations to all those who participated and a big round of applause to those who cheered them on from the sidelines. Let the training begin for next year!
This Collection Of Bushwick Homes May Soon Be Landmarked
On Tuesday, November 1, The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District in Bushwick to potentially consider the area a historical landmark. The Linden Street Historic District is home to a collection of rowhouses that display some of Brooklyn’s distinct architectural styles. This group of 32 brick and brownstone rowhouses on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue were built between 1885 and 1901, representing a range of late-19th-century architectural styles, according to officials. The commission notes that these homes were built during Bushwick’s period of rapid urbanization brought on by the nearby Broadway elevated train line that created the opportunity “for a thriving transportation and commercial corridor” when it opened back in 1888. This train line influenced the development of nearly all the surrounding vacant lots into rowhouses. While many of the rowhouses built during this period have been altered throughout the years, the ones on Linden Street have been practically untouched. According to the commission, this district is comprised of four separate groupings of homes each with its own architectural style including Queen Anne-style architecture, Neo-Grec style architecture, and different styles of Renaissance Revival architecture.
25 Best Places In NYC To Host Your Holiday Party This Year
Now that holiday season is ramping up, you’ll probably be spending some time with friends, family, and coworkers. If you plan on throwing a private event, holiday get-together, or even a traditional office party, you’ve got to have a place to do it! Depending on the size of your guest-list, price range, and overall atmosphere, there’s a ton at stake to consider when choosing a place. To make it a little easier (and to let you know about them before they’re all booked), we put together a list of the best places around for a private holiday party! The Landing...
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
10 Best History Museums In NYC You Should Spend A Day At
New York is home to a wide variety of fantastic museums, a figure rising to nearly a hundred, with more opening every day. With a city of history and culture like ours, it’s no shock that we have some of the best museums that outline how we got to where we are today. If you’re a cultural junkie or just fascinated with the past, you’ve got to visit one of these awesome history museums in NYC! Located in the heart of the World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the site where the foundations of the Twin Towers once stood. This museum encourages visitors to learn about the tragic 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It opened to the public in 2014 and it continues to be one of the most emotionally charged history museums in NYC. The venue features reflective architecture, exhibitions of art, photography, first-person testimony, video and audio recordings, 60,000+ artifacts, and so much more. It’s a bone-chilling, yet powerful museum you should visit at least once. Where: 180 Greenwich St
This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style
A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
Vegan Donut Sensation Cloudy Donut Hopes To ‘Reverse Gentrify’ Brooklyn Heights
Cloudy Donut amassed an impressive amount of social media fame during the pandemic after opening up in Baltimore back in 2020, and now this vegan pastry sensation has made its way to NYC! Derrick and Justin Faulcon are the ones behind Cloudy Donut, which is a 100% vegan, small-batched, gourmet donut shop that features 44 mouthwatering flavors that rotate on a weekly basis for humans and pups! The fluffier-than-ever donuts (hence the brand name) use ingredients like applesauce, coconut milk, and shortening in place of animal products, and they’re fried in liquid vegetable shortening. You’ll find flavors such as Grapefruit...
A Massive 15,000-Square-Foot Market Is Bringing 15+ Culinary Masterminds To The Heart Of Williamsburg
It seems as if 2022 has been the year of the food halls–Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s food marketplace opened recently at Pier 17, a 1920s art deco food hall reopened in the Garment District, NYC’s first Singapore Hawker Center recently opened in Midtown–need we go on? And this week we’re adding a new one to the long list, as Williamsburg will officially become home to its own 15,000-square-foot marketplace. Aptly named Williamsburg Market, the new culinary hotspot will open this Friday, November 4th at 103 North 3rd Street nestled between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street. The market will be home to 17 exciting and refreshing culinary concepts. Among those include: In addition to mouthwatering bites, the market will also offer guests an intimate Brooklyn industrial aesthetic with heavy French architectural influences. A 360 degree brass and marble bar and cozy dining room also make up the space.
Take NYC Ferry To These Captivating Candlelight Concerts In Brooklyn
With countless flickering candles illuminating each unique space, Brooklyn’s Candlelight concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles with a classical twist. And now, getting to and from some of your favorite Candlelight Concerts is even easier! You can take NYC Ferry straight to certain venues in Brooklyn starting this November and buy tickets on board by scanning QR codes printed which can be found on the boat. If you’re headed to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights or The Opera House and the Williamsburg Hotel, both in Williamsburg, the ferry is a quick and easy transport method. Located on 157 Montague Street, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will be home to many Candlelight Concerts throughout the year. The venue is about a 12 min walk from the DUMBO ferry stop in Brooklyn Heights. For pop fans, there are tributes to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and BTS. The Highline String Quartet will be performing hits from each artist.
Anna Delvey To Host Exclusive Dinner Parties At Her East Village Apartment
You definitely weren’t alone if you spent last winter bingeing the shocking series following a reporter’s journey uncovering Anna Delvey’s fraudulent activity as she swindled her way through NYC’s most elite socialites. According to the New York Times, the actual Anna Delvey (birth name Anna Sorokin) was sentenced to four to twelve years for her crimes in 2019. But as of October 2022, she had been released from immigration detention after a judge ruled she was no longer a threat. Since being released, Delvey remains on house arrest in her Manhattan apartment, has no access to her social media (which...
Here’s A Look At The Bronx Museum Of The Arts’ $26 Million Renovation
Mid last year the Bronx Museum of the Arts announced they’d be receiving a two-year $26 million renovation to their multi-story entrance and lobby area as part of a larger rebranding campaign. Led by architectural firm Marvel and overseen by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this renovation is expected to complete in 2025. The Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary art museum that connects audiences to the urban experience through its exhibitions and programs that reflect the borough’s dynamic communities. It’s one of the only major NYC museums with free admission, making it a vital cultural hub...
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0