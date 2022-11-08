Read full article on original website
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
musictimes.com
John Mayer Girlfriend 2022: Singer Reportedly ‘Serenaded’ THIS Actress During Dinner in LA
John Mayer was recently spotted with a female celebrity and fans were immediately sent into a frenzy on social media; what's the true score between them?. According to ET Online, the "Never Gonna Be Alone" hitmaker was photographed hanging out with the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka. The...
ETOnline.com
John Mayer Has Dinner With Kiernan Shipka and They Seem 'Very Into Each Other'
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka may be friends, lovers or nothing but it sure seemed like something was up when the singer and actress got together for dinner over the weekend. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer and the Mad Men star hit up the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, arrived at the Italian joint at around 8 p.m. The singer kept things casual with white sneakers, sweatpants and a black jacket. Shipka smiled as she walked in wearing an all-black ensemble.
Drake Reveals He’s Dating ‘4 or 5’ Women Following Romance Rumors With Chantel Everett
Certified lover boy. Drake revealed if he will ever settle down and get married, while giving a glimpse inside his current dating life following rumors that he was involved with The Family Chantel‘s Chantel Everett. “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make...
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck contacted her via email rekindling their romance
Romance seems to be a little different in this day and age, as a single email can rekindle an entire relationship. This seemed to be the case with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after the couple decided to tie the knot, following their breakup in 2004. The two stars reconnected...
Elle
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Stoke Rumors They’re Dating Again With PDA-Filled Walk
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not be the only rekindled celebrity couple making headlines this week. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who broke up in June 2019, sparked rumors they’re dating again when they were photographed being very affectionate with each other while on a walk in New York City. The former and maybe now back-on couple share five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who they welcomed in 2017.
Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro
Nikki Bella didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' -- but she won her partner's love. And she's not the only celebrity to do so.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," Lopez explained in a recent interview about the handsome hunk. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that." NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL...
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Cinema Blend
Jamie Lee Curtis Tested Lindsay Lohan With A Freaky Friday Question To Confirm Her Identity When She Texted Out Of The Blue
The mother/daughter chemistry that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan had in Freaky Friday will always be memorable. Even though it’s been almost 20 years since Freaky Friday came out, this duo recently touched base with each other. In fact, Lohan and Curtis use a secret code to make sure they are texting with the right person when they do catch up.
