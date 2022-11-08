ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is that the man who had the mind of a six year old and if he does not get his way throws his plate of food against the wall ? Must be in love with his friend kim

KFOR

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump told to delay 2024 announcement after GOP midterm struggles

Some allies of former President Donald Trump have called on him to delay his 2024 campaign announcement following the Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance. They argued that the full focus of the GOP must be on Georgia where Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock will face off in a runoff election on 6 December after neither were able to cross the threshold of 50 per cent of the votes in the midterms.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over

President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid

President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024. With both parties tied at 49 Senate seats, Democrats now need only one more win to retain control of that chamber, because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast any tie-breaking votes in the upper house.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says

Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Republicans Separating From Trump Following Midterms

The red wave that wasn’t is turning red-leaning media away from the former President. "The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period," said Laura Ingram, a host on Fox News Channel.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Former President Donald Trump mulling 2024 announcement in weeks after midterms, sources say

Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House that could come soon after Tuesday's midterms, according to three Trump advisers and a Republican Party operative familiar with the former president's deliberations. The former president has been calling his donor base to inform loyalists of his thinking and solicit feedback.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Elise Stefanik endorses Trump ahead of expected presidential run announcement

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. In a statement to the New York Times, Stefanik said she was “proud” to endorse Trump for president in 2024, even though he hasn’t announced yet. The endorsement from the third highest-ranking Republican is sure to serve as a much-needed boost to the former president, who has faced some pushback from within his party after the GOP’s weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease

Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Ohio for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column – amid speculation that the former president is going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.Reports credited to Trump insiders have suggested he was planning to use the event to declare his candidacy a day before the midterm elections, despite senior Republicans pleading with him to wait until after polling day.Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech...
OHIO STATE
