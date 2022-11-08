Two of the fall Broadway season’s buzzy new musicals – A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical and Some Like It Hot – began previews last week, both doing solid business in their first, partial weeks. A Beautiful Noise pulled in an impressive $845,074 for five performances, filling 88% of seats at the Broadhurst with an average ticket price of $166. The show opens December 4. Over at the Shubert Theatre, Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of the 1959 classic film comedy, took in $539,593 for 6 performances, filling 82% of seats at the venue with a $76 average ticket....

3 DAYS AGO