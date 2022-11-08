Read full article on original website
‘Today’ Alum Bryant Gumbel Always Shows Up for His 2 Kids! Meet Bradley and Jillian
For 15 years, Bryant Gumbel led the hosting panel on Today with his compelling delivery of hard-hitting stories and professionalism in front of the camera. He stepped away from the series in 1997 and focused on his life as a dad of two kids, Bradley Christopher Gumbel and Jillian Beth Gumbel. Keep scrolling to learn more about the news anchor’s son and daughter.
AOL Corp
Chris Rock will be the first comedian to live stream a Netflix comedy special
Chris Rock will be the first comedian to air a live streaming special on Netflix, the company has announced. Details are scarce, but the special is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special “Tamborine” in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival earlier in 2022, appearing alongside Dave Chappelle.
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher earned a degree in English...
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dies at 76
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher has died, Variety reports. He was 76 years old.
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
Newcomers ‘A Beautiful Noise’, ‘Some Like It Hot’, ‘& Juliet’ And ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Pull In Audiences – Broadway Box Office
Two of the fall Broadway season’s buzzy new musicals – A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical and Some Like It Hot – began previews last week, both doing solid business in their first, partial weeks. A Beautiful Noise pulled in an impressive $845,074 for five performances, filling 88% of seats at the Broadhurst with an average ticket price of $166. The show opens December 4. Over at the Shubert Theatre, Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of the 1959 classic film comedy, took in $539,593 for 6 performances, filling 82% of seats at the venue with a $76 average ticket....
David Davis, Comedy Writer Who Co-Created ‘Bob Newhart Show‘ and ’Taxi,’ Dies at 86
David Davis, a veteran comedy writer who co-created the indelible ensemble comedies “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Taxi,” died Nov. 4 in Los Angeles. He was 86 years old. Davis’ death was confirmed Saturday by his daughter, Samantha Davis-Friedman. Survivors also include his wife of many decades, “Rhoda” star Julie Kavner, now best known as the voice of Marge Simpson.
TODAY.com
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars
On Monday, Nov. 7, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that the late night talk show host will return to MC the annual awards gala in 2023. "Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel," read a post from the Academy's official Twitter account. "Welcome back!" Kimmel...
Peacock to start live streaming all NBC programming
Peacock is getting a brand new feature, as the streaming service is adding 24/7 live streams of NBC programming, both national and local.
dallasexpress.com
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel: the Return of Ralphie
HBO Max released a trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas last week, the sequel to one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. The upcoming film portrays beloved, Red Ryder BB Gun-obsessed Ralphie as an adult and will be released on November 17. The trailer intertwines throwback lines from the original. It appears, however, that Ralphie never did shoot his eye out.
