Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
MultCo DA: Woman arrested after MAX rider threatened, TriMet worker struck
A woman is facing several charges after an alleged bias crime against a MAX rider and TriMet supervisor on Wednesday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
PPB, Crime Stoppers request public help with unsolved homicide case from 2015
The Portland Police Bureau is working with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to solve the homicide of a 26-year-old man in 2015 and are asking for public help.
Girl, 15, hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in NE Portland
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.
D.B. Cooper investigator reveals new evidence and possible suspect in 1971 skyjacking case
The 51st anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking at Portland International Airport is two weeks away and an amateur D.B. Cooper investigator has revealed new leads in the case.
oregontoday.net
Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11
U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
kptv.com
‘Just numb’: North Portland family heartbroken after losing daughter in shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shirlene Beaver turned 35 years old less than a week before her life was cut short. Portland police said she was shot and killed last Wednesday before 8:30 p.m. in Northeast Portland. A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. “I think we all...
kptv.com
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
Police ID pedestrian who was struck, killed in Northeast Portland crash
The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Northeast Portland has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Charges dropped against three Portland teens arrested in Mount Tabor arson investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against three Portland teenagers arrested in connection with a string of fires on Mount Tabor over the summer. On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed a single count of first-degree arson against 18-year-old Samuel Perkins. Last month, a similar felony charge was dismissed against 18-year-old Malik Hares. A third suspect, Wayne Chen, had his charges dropped shortly after the three teenagers were arrested in September.
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder charge after Troutdale robbery
A man pled guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, after a robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall in April, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.
Driver sought in hit-run that badly injured woman on SE Powell
A driver is being sought after allegedly hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in Southeast Portland Wednesday night.
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
Man found dead in Lloyd District ID’d, police rule death a homicide
The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man found dead in a parking lot in the Lloyd District and ruled the death a homicide, according to reports.
mybasin.com
PORTLAND MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRAFFICKING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson,...
kptv.com
2 arrested after stolen truck smashed through weed store, Vancouver police led on foot chase
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after a stolen truck was smashed into a Vancouver, Wash. cannabis store, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Orchards Cannabis Market at 11800 Northeast 65th Street. When the first...
1 arrested, 1 on the run after double homicide in Clackamas County
Authorities have identified two suspects after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in October, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5