Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 600 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. - 588 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding, in the Millville area on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 5:45 p.m. PG&E is currently investigating the cause...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
actionnewsnow.com
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Feelin' Like Fall This Week
The active weather has since moved on, leaving us with decreasing clouds tonight and a chilly start to Sunday. Lows will bottom out around the low to mid 30s, staying above freezing in the valley, but there is a chance for frost to develop. With that said, keep the jackets handy for the overnight hours if out and about tonight.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Symphony returns with 2nd Masterworks concert
CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony returns to the stage this weekend with the second of its Masterworks concerts planned for this season. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. On Sunday, the performance will take place at the Laxson Auditorium...
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding teen Preston Sharp has honored veterans in all 50 states
REDDING, Calif. - A teenager from Redding is marking an amazing milestone in his personal effort to honor veterans. On Thursday, the day before Veterans Day, 17-year-old Preston Sharp reached his goal of placing flags and flowers on the graves of veterans in all 50 states. "I have honored veterans...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Football beats Shasta College in regular season finale
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte College Football beat Shasta College 53-34 in its regular season finale. The Roadrunners end the regular season with a 7-3 record, 4-1 in conference play. They now wait for their postseason fate, which will be announced Nov. 20. Shasta got on the board on the first...
Comments / 0