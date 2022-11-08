ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: Seattle “The City of Clocks”

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. Seattle “The City...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Which Washington city is the most stressful to drive in?

The city of Seattle ranks number five nationally as one of the most stressful cities to drive in. According to a study from HiRoad Insurance, drivers in Portland, Ore. complain the most about driving more than any other city. An estimated 47.6% of tweets about driving showed some level of stress in Portland. Seattle comes in with the fifth-most stressed drivers, with 45.4% of tweets indicating anxiety.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Durant Olive Mill races against the freeze for "best harvest ever"

Dayton, Ore. — Harvest and milling got underway this week at Oregon's only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill, in Dayton. Now, owner Paul Durant says it's a race against the freeze to get all the fruit off the leaves. Durant says he experimented by lighting bonfires to keep...
DAYTON, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

What to do around Seattle this week: Freakout Fest, Hops on the Rock

Seattle's Freakout Festival returns to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of putting on live music with an event that promises to help you “find your favorite band without realizing it,” said Guy Keltner, festival director and Acid Tongue frontman. To prepare attendees for what to expect, Keltner has put...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
