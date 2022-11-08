The city of Seattle ranks number five nationally as one of the most stressful cities to drive in. According to a study from HiRoad Insurance, drivers in Portland, Ore. complain the most about driving more than any other city. An estimated 47.6% of tweets about driving showed some level of stress in Portland. Seattle comes in with the fifth-most stressed drivers, with 45.4% of tweets indicating anxiety.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO