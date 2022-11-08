ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Paul Pierce Questions Why Kawhi Leonard’s Injuries Don’t Get Held Against Him Like Anthony Davis

Since winning a title in 2020, the narrative around Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has changed dramatically. Once considered to be a perennial MVP candidate and top-5 NBA talent, pundits have shifted the conversation to Davis’ ability to stay healthy. Injuries have been the bane of Davis’ career as he has dealt with several ailments, especially the past few seasons with the Lakers that have erased the team’s hopes of competing for titles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Retaining Key Leadership In 2023

The Houston Astros have some time to savor their World Series championship. But that doesn’t mean that they’re wasting any time waiting to make improvements for 2023. Yesterday, Houston took their first step in keeping their championship model intact. Both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."

Kyrie Irving has several problems that have nothing to do with basketball currently. There are people involved with the NBA that don't even expect Kyrie to return to the court for any franchise let alone the Nets. His refusal to apologize initially after the scandal involving anti-semitism has seriously ticked the franchise off, who have made a list of conditions for him to be able to return to play again. Kyrie does have some people in his corner again, but the situation is looking a bit bleak for him.

