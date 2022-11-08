Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to...
News Channel Nebraska
Bellevue cancels postponed Veterans Day parade
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Nebraska's official Veterans Day parade won't be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade has been fully canceled because of cold weather in the forecast. The parade had already been rescheduled once from last weekend because of inclement weather.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
News Channel Nebraska
Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Arthur County Wolves have made their way to the semi-finals round once again. In 2020, the Wolves made it to the semi-finals but were put out by Sterling in a 60-58 thriller. Then last season, the Wolves were put out in the quarter-finals round by Cody-Kilgore who went on to win the State Final. This season the Wolves will face the Pawnee City Indians at home in the semis as they look to break through and punch their ticket to the State Title Game.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
News Channel Nebraska
The Gift of Music: Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY, Neb. – You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
News Channel Nebraska
Heckey To Leave BCH Foundation
The Director of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation will be leaving the position by the end of the year. Gina Heckey who has served as the Foundation director since 2019 is moving to Richmond, Virginia. Heckey talked about her future plans on KWBE's "To Your Health" program on Wednesday morning...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell
MAXWELL, Neb. -- Officials have preliminarily identified two people killed in a plane crash near Maxwell. Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol made the announcement Thursday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary...
News Channel Nebraska
BREAKING: Beatrice to hire Zach Decker as next head baseball coach
BEATRICE - The Orangemen have selected their next baseball coach. Beatrice alum Zach Decker will lead the Orangemen this coming season. Decker was a tri-athlete at Beatrice participating in baseball, basketball, and football. In addition, he's also coached all three of those sports as well. Decker was part of Beatrice's 2021 state title year in both baseball and basketball.
News Channel Nebraska
Army colonel sets retirement ceremony in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - A former U.S. Military Academy graduate at West Point and commander of an airborne division is holding his retirement ceremony in Nebraska City. Col. Derek Thomson, a 1991 graduate of Nebraska City High School , served as commander of the 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division. His retirement...
News Channel Nebraska
Middle school hosts veterans breakfast
NEBRASKA CITY – Veterans Day activities started in Nebraska City at sunrise with the veterans breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School. Students: “It’s an appreciation for all the veterans that have served.”. Due to staffing shortages, the school district canceled classes today, but Middle School...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Beatrice City Councilmen wrapping up their service, next month
BEATRICE – Eighteen years of service will be leaving the Beatrice City Council in early December. Second Ward Councilman Rick Clabaugh, a retired pharmacy owner, has served ten years on the city council. Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Billesbach, a local jewelry business owner, is completing eight years on the body.
News Channel Nebraska
Mix of incumbents, new candidates voted onto Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – Voters have selected two incumbents and two new candidates to serve terms on the Beatrice Board of Education. District 15 voters gave the top position to incumbent Doris Martin, who received 2,530 votes. New candidate Brandon Vetrovsky finished second, with 2,435 votes. Current School Board President Eric...
News Channel Nebraska
Fryrear arrested following high-speed pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln 28-year-old following a brief high-speed pursuit. The NSP said around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a trooper got information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 heading east just west of Lincoln. It was reported that the trooper...
News Channel Nebraska
Free Hair Cuts offered on Stand Down Day
NEBRASKA CITY – Activities are ramping up for the grand re-opening of the Veterans Memorial Building in Nebraska City on Friday and a group of volunteers are sharpening their skills to make sure veterans are trimmed and tidy. Cosmetologists from Curl Up & Dye and Fine Lines Barber Shop...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate was announced dead at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said 75-year-old Terry Inness was declared dead on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Officials said Inness was serving a sentence of 30- to 40-years that...
News Channel Nebraska
Playground proposed for Williams Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council acted on proposed improvements to the sports complex and a playground at Williams Park at its meeting Wednesday. K & J Elite 's contract was approved for $32,680 to make improvements to the ball fields at the complex. The council approved $50,000 from...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County takes part in nationwide 'Operation Green Light' to honor veterans
FAIRBURY, NE — Jefferson County is honoring its veterans by taking part in the nationwide Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is put on by the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The mission is to make sure veterans are seen, appreciated and supported.
