TechCrunch

Amazon is now replacing customers’ discontinued Cloud Cams with new Blink Mini devices

However, those emails did not immediately arrive, worrying customers that Amazon had either misled them or perhaps they had missed the important email when it came. As it turns out, those emails have only now begun to go out. Over the past few days, Amazon Cloud Cam owners report they’ve received instructions on how to proceed to order their replacement Blink product.
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Gizmodo

Instagram's Video Selfie Age Verification System Goes Live in the U.K.

Instagram’s video selfie age verification system for teens went live this week in the United Kingdom, around six months after the the company began testing the tool. The verification method, which uses AI identification tools from U.K. based technology firm Yoti, will apply to U.K. users who try to edit their date of birth from under 18 years of age to over 18 years of age. Users altering their date of birth can alternatively opt to submit a photo of a drivers license or other accepted ID in lieu of the selfie verification.
Mental_Floss

Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many tech lovers, Alexa—Amazon’s cloud-based, voice-controlled virtual assistant—already feels like part of the family, especially given how useful the intelligent voice recognition service is for helping tackle chores around the house.
digitalspy.com

Three changes price rises

Does it impact existing contracts? I'm not sure they can do that without giving everyone the chance to release from their contracts early - if you signed a contract with a 4.5% annual rise, can they retroactively change it to a CPI +3.9%?. The answer is probably "yes", there's likely...
digitalspy.com

Can I purchase extended warranty before the 1 year warranty expires?

I bought an Xbox console in March of this year from Game shop meant as a Christmas present. But by the time it’s unboxed at Christmas it will only have 3 months left. Can I purchase an extended warranty for breakdown from either the shop or manufacturer before the existing warranty runs out? I’ve tried googling it but no clear answer.
The Verge

Amazon Photos has finally been redesigned for Android users

Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago. Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the...
CNET

You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App

Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
digitalspy.com

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert

A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...

