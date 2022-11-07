Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Amazon is now replacing customers’ discontinued Cloud Cams with new Blink Mini devices
However, those emails did not immediately arrive, worrying customers that Amazon had either misled them or perhaps they had missed the important email when it came. As it turns out, those emails have only now begun to go out. Over the past few days, Amazon Cloud Cam owners report they’ve received instructions on how to proceed to order their replacement Blink product.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
Gizmodo
Instagram's Video Selfie Age Verification System Goes Live in the U.K.
Instagram’s video selfie age verification system for teens went live this week in the United Kingdom, around six months after the the company began testing the tool. The verification method, which uses AI identification tools from U.K. based technology firm Yoti, will apply to U.K. users who try to edit their date of birth from under 18 years of age to over 18 years of age. Users altering their date of birth can alternatively opt to submit a photo of a drivers license or other accepted ID in lieu of the selfie verification.
Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many tech lovers, Alexa—Amazon’s cloud-based, voice-controlled virtual assistant—already feels like part of the family, especially given how useful the intelligent voice recognition service is for helping tackle chores around the house.
digitalspy.com
Three changes price rises
Does it impact existing contracts? I'm not sure they can do that without giving everyone the chance to release from their contracts early - if you signed a contract with a 4.5% annual rise, can they retroactively change it to a CPI +3.9%?. The answer is probably "yes", there's likely...
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
digitalspy.com
Can I purchase extended warranty before the 1 year warranty expires?
I bought an Xbox console in March of this year from Game shop meant as a Christmas present. But by the time it’s unboxed at Christmas it will only have 3 months left. Can I purchase an extended warranty for breakdown from either the shop or manufacturer before the existing warranty runs out? I’ve tried googling it but no clear answer.
The Verge
Amazon Photos has finally been redesigned for Android users
Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago. Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the...
CNET
You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App
Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite
A $450 million investment from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund will make emergency SOS via satellite possible for iPhone 14 models. The new service will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting later this month.
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
Comments / 0