Lisa J. Walhof
Lisa J. Walhof, 59 of New London, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home in New London of natural causes. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Bethany Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery near Willmar. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Beverly Hirman
Beverly A. Hirman, 80, of Raymond, died Thursday, November 10th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Monday, November 14th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment to be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, rural Raymond. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4:00 pm, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.hafh.org.
City officials close pedestrian bridge over BNSF railway in Willmar
(Willmar, MN)- In a news release from the City of Willmar on Thursday afternoon, the city has closed the Pedestrian Bridge over the BNSF railway to all pedestrian traffic. City of Willmar staff has determined that under its current condition the bridge is no longer safe to travel. The pedestrian...
Yvonne Porter
Yvonne Porter, age 83, of Buffalo Lake, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with Pastor Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Christian Arevalo gets 4 years in prison for Willmar police shooting incident
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man has been sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for his part in a police shooting incident in Willmar. 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer. On July 4th, Arevalo drove his brother Sebastian to an address on Southwest 3rd Street, where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a group of people including a Willmar police officer. No one was injured. On Thursday Judge Stephen Wentzel sentenced Arevalo to 51 months in prison, and gave him credit for 128 days he has already spent in the Kandiyohi County Jail. The sentence will be served concurrently with sentences Arevalo was earlier given on five prior convictions of marijuana possession, dwi and domestic assault going back to 2020.
Owen Heuring
Owen G. Heuring, age 92, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at All Saints Senior Living Center in Shakopee. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by the visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Donna Mae Scott
Donna Mae Scott, age 93, of Lake Lillian, MN died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at CentraCare Willmar Care Center. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Pastor David Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Tromso Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
NLS Head Football Coach Chad Gustafson with Todd Bergeth
The New London-Spicer Wildcats advanced to the State Class AAA Semifinals with a win over Milaca.
