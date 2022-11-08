ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
Vice

Hot Gift Alert! Adult Legos Are the Anti-Anxiety Activity We All Need

Science may say the building blocks of life are the cell, but I’m gonna agree to disagree. In my eyes, it's Legos. Those little plastic pieces perk me right up and get the noggin thinking. After a long day, I can crack open a Diet Coke, turn on a meditative episode of King of the Hill, and get down to business. It sure beats playing Wordle. So with that, I’m going to make a suggestion: Give Legos as a gift—to other adults.
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
MINNESOTA STATE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes

Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy