One of the UK’s largest growers of poinsettias said they have continued to produce more than one million of the popular Christmas houseplants this year despite the energy price crisis.Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding in Lincolnshire, supplies Tesco, and the supermarket chain said that UK growers are taking over from the Dutch as the main suppliers of poinsettias.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “Growing poinsettias at this time of year requires heat and we know that Dutch growers have cut back on production this year due to rising gas prices.“We have been able to manage our...

14 HOURS AGO