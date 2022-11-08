Read full article on original website
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
BBC
Egg farmers squeezed as costs rise
Egg farmers are reducing flock sizes or leaving the industry due to running costs making their businesses unviable, a farming industry body has warned. The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said many of its members were losing money due to high chicken feed prices and energy costs. Farmers...
thecentersquare.com
Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
Phys.org
Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice
After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
‘The birds are all back inside’: could this be the end for free-range eggs in the UK?
Bird flu is becoming a year-round threat, and with the biggest free-range flock in Europe, UK poultry farmers are being forced to consider their future
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Poinsettias blooming at one of UK’s largest growers thanks to biomass heating
One of the UK’s largest growers of poinsettias said they have continued to produce more than one million of the popular Christmas houseplants this year despite the energy price crisis.Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding in Lincolnshire, supplies Tesco, and the supermarket chain said that UK growers are taking over from the Dutch as the main suppliers of poinsettias.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “Growing poinsettias at this time of year requires heat and we know that Dutch growers have cut back on production this year due to rising gas prices.“We have been able to manage our...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
agupdate.com
High turkey, ham prices support beef alternative
Analysts are watching meat-buying habits as the holidays draw closer. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith said retailers and the food service industry are seeking to get beef for the holidays as consumers start to make Thanksgiving purchases. “Retailers and food service participants are attempting to secure their beef...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Organic-extracts suppliers transition after USDA ends organic-certification agreement with India: 2022 SupplySide West Report
At SupplySide West, organic-extracts supplier Orgenetics discussed how it is surviving—and thriving—following the significant regulatory change that shook the organic industry. Companies that supply organic ingredients grown in India are adjusting to a major change in regulations that took effect this year after the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s...
The Tiny, Unexpected Key to Reversing a Future Food Shortage
The world’s population is growing rapidly, and current food production must increase by 70 percent in the next 30 years in order to feed everyone. Amid an unpredictable climate crisis that continues to stress crops via increased heat, drought, and unreliable or excessive rainfall, it’s especially important to be innovating in agriculture now.In recent years, companies have focused on the rhizosphere, the area of soil surrounding a plant’s roots, as the target for added, beneficial microbes. You can find these products online or on shelves as “soil microbes for gardening,” but there’s little evidence that adding microbes to the soil...
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.
Yakima Herald Republic
9 Holiday Baking Substitutes to Beat Supply Chain Shortages
’Tis the season to stock up on all things sweet, including ingredients for holiday baking. However, supply chain issues and other shortages mean some baking ingredients are either missing from grocery store shelves or much more expensive this year. While American households aren’t facing the widespread shortages of pandemic days,...
foodsafetynews.com
Low safety risk from edible insect products, finds FSA
There is a low risk to the public from edible insects sold in the United Kingdom, according to a Food Standards Agency (FSA) assessment. The risk assessment looked at allergens, microbial, and heavy metal contamination from seven edible insect products currently on the UK market. These products are lesser mealworm,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, November 7, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a recent reconnaissance mission to the local grocery store where he checked out the turkey inventory. Max notes that the turkey shopping season is being impacted by the high pathological avian influenza outbreak which has caused the loss of more than 7.5 million turkeys. This loss comes at the same time that the population was already declining. Max reports on the factors impacting the industry.
There’s one big subject our leaders at Cop27 won’t touch: livestock farming
There are just two actions needed to prevent catastrophic climate breakdown: leave fossil fuels in the ground and stop farming animals. But, thanks to the power of the two industries, both aims are officially unmentionable. Neither of them has featured in any of the declarations from the 26 climate summits concluded so far.
