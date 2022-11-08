Read full article on original website
Port Of Aberdeen Gets Government Net Zero Funding
Port of Aberdeen has been awarded more than £200,000 from the UK Government to accelerate the port's drive to Net Zero by 2040. — Port of Aberdeen has been awarded more than £200,000 from the UK Government to accelerate the port’s drive to Net Zero by 2040.
US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
The US is one of nine countries that joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance at the COP27 summit in Egypt. — Apart from the US, COP27 has seen eight more new countries including Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), pledging to a rapid ramp-up of offshore wind to tackle the climate and energy security crises.
Report Notes Actions To Transform Hydrocarbon Basins To Net-Zero
The NZTC has identified the global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets. — A report published by the Net Zero Technology Centre identifies global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins, including blue and green hydrogen, offshore wind, oil and gas electrification, carbon capture and storage, and digital transformation technologies to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets and create integrated net zero energy systems.
Equinor Pushes Back Wisting Investment Decision
Equinor has decided to postpone the investment decision for the Wisting project scheduled for December 2022. — Norwegian oil major Equinor has decided to postpone the investment decision for the Wisting project scheduled for December 2022. Equinor said that the maturation of the project continues, aiming for an investment...
NSTA Recognized For Use Of Digital Tech On Road To Net-Zero
The North Sea Transition Authority has been listed as one of the members of the Net Zero 50 List, compiled by Digital Leaders. — The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has been rewarded for its use of digital technologies and data in support of the UK’s energy transition. NSTA has been added to the Net Zero 50 List which highlights entities that use the capabilities of digital technology for environmental benefit.
China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
China’s passion for Alaskan oil appears to be over as the country turns to Russia. Surging Chinese energy demand amid Covid lockdowns on the US West Coast prompted Alaskan oil exporters to ship more crude than any time in two-decades, and nearly all of it went to the East Asian country. So far this year, shipments have almost dried up entirely. Just a single cargo sailed aboard the Seaways Sabine to China in March, according to Vortexa Data.
IEA: OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Oil Output Slash
The head of the IEA slammed the decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it'll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession. — The head of the International Energy Agency slammed last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it’ll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession.
Eni, Leonardo Cooperating On Aerospace Decarbonization Projects
Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector. — Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives, with the aim of boosting the energy transition and decarbonizing their operations.
HOM and Rovco Form Partnership For Japanese Offshore Wind Market
Horizon Ocean Management has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rovco to jointly provide services for the Japanese offshore wind market. — Horizon Ocean Management (HOM), a JV between Mitsui and Hokutaku, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rovco for through-life subsea asset integrity and balance of plant survey solutions for the Japanese offshore wind market.
Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
Governments representing 50% of the global GDP have set out a 1-year action plan to help make clean tech cheaper and more accessible everywhere. Governments representing over half of the global GDP have set out a 12-month action plan to help make clean technologies cheaper and more accessible everywhere. Under...
Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
Climate Action Tracker said in a report that the world will heat up by an average of 2.7C by 2100 that's very, very deep into the danger zone. — The research partnership Climate Action Tracker on Thursday released its latest projections of how greenhouse gas emissions may dangerously raise the global average temperature. The result is similar to last year’s — a troubling 2.7C increase above pre-industrial levels if policies don’t improve — but a different point of comparison adds a new dimension to the finding.
Corporate Renewable Procurement Sets Record In Asia Pacific
Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022, Wood Mackenzie said. — Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022. That’s an 80% increase on 2021 as markets emerge from pandemic-related disruptions. Demand is largely driven by ambitious decarbonization targets in the region – and market forces are aligning to make corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) increasingly attractive.
Sparrows Wins Kwame Nkrumah FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal
Sparrows has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil's FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana. Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.
First Wells Completed For Northern Lights Project
Northern Lights has concluded drilling operations for a CO2 injection well and a contingent injection well within its CO2 storage license in the North Sea. — Northern Lights has concluded drilling operations for a CO2 injection well and a contingent injection well within its CO2 storage license EL001 in the North Sea.
Oil Rises in Choppy Session Amid Inflation Slowdown
Oil rose in a volatile session as broader market rally overtook earlier concerns over China’s Covid Zero policy weighing on their demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel after a choppy session in which futures traded in a $3 range. Dour sentiment over China’s commitment to its Covid Zero policy vied with optimism that slower-than-expected inflation means the Federal Reserve may be able to temper aggressive rate hikes.
Australian Offshore Watchdog Gets New CEO
Sue McCarrey has been named as the CEO of the Australian National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Authority. — Australian watchdog, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has opted for experience when naming its new CEO. Sue McCarrey has been appointed to the position for a three-year term starting February 2023.
EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
As demand for electric vehicles soars the global battery industry is set to attract significant attention and investment. — As demand for electric vehicles (EVs) soars, spurred by government incentives and a push to decarbonize the transportation sector, the global battery industry is set to attract significant attention and investment.
Oil Falls as US Stockpiles Rise and China Cases Grow
Oil declined as US crude inventories rose while China struggles to contain rising Covid cases. West Texas Intermediate lost 3.5% to settle near $86 a barrel. US crude stockpiles rose 3.93 million barrels, climbing to the highest since July 2021, according to government data. Meanwhile, swelling virus outbreaks in China show the strain its Covid Zero strategy is facing, with cases in Beijing hitting the highest in more than five months.
Sparrows Makes Expert Hiring For APAC, Australasia Region
Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia. — Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia.
Energy In Crosshairs Of UK Chancellor Plan To Fix Fiscal Hole
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce a major economic package on Nov. 17 as he tries to stabilize public finance. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce a major economic package on Nov. 17 as he tries to stabilize public finances and recover credibility lost in the turmoil of Liz Truss’s ill-fated administration.
