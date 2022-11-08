Read full article on original website
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
verticalmag.com
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
One injured in shooting on Ross Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:33 p.m. Officers received a call to Pearson Street and Ross Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. This investigation...
wfmynews2.com
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Carolina Theatre
The show runs until November 20, 2022, at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WXII 12
Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
Triad food banks see an increased need while dealing with food, staffing shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days. Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand. “We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction
Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time
When the man went home to tell his wife, he said she didn’t believe him.
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Friday night. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro, suffering a […]
wfmynews2.com
Bring the family to a fun fest in Greensboro
Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and a hayride.
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina A&T band to march in Danville Christmas Parade this year
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is preparing to host its annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade will be held December 4 and begin at 5 p.m. rain or shine. This year, they partnered with Caesars Virginia to be able to get the North Carolina A &...
High Point police SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in Winston-Salem; 1 arrested, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV have been found, according to the HPPD. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block […]
