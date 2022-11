Some influential films leave their mark on the industry with a bit of subtlety. That influence is there if you know to look for it, but it isn’t the kind of thing that makes the movie in question a household name. For others, though, the very title of a film can serve as shorthand for an entire genre or movement. There’s a reason why Peter Biskind titled a book on filmmaking history Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, after all — director Dennis Hopper’s 1969 film had an outsized cultural impact.

22 MINUTES AGO