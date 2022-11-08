Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Burien smoke shop rammed in smash-and-grab burglary
BURIEN, Wash. — Workers at a Burien smoke shop are assessing the damage after burglars rammed the store with a car on Friday. The burglary happened overnight at Cigar Land in the Burien Plaza on South 148th Street and First Avenue South. A photo from a KIRO 7 viewer...
Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police. Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.
Witness of Renton road rage shares story
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police: 9-year-old shot during reported road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. — A young boy is in critical condition after a possible road rage shooting near Seattle on Friday. According to KIRO-TV, the Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident just before 3 p.m in Renton, according to Lt. Chris Knoll. Police said that the...
Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle
The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
9-year-old shot, injured in possible road rage incident in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a possible road rage shooting on State Route 167 in Renton on Friday. The Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident on northbound SR 167 near Grady Way just before 3 p.m., according to WSP Lieutenant Chris Knoll.
Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian
Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian. As...
Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges
KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
livingstonenterprise.net
Woman made harrowing escape from vicious pimp, police say
Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man.
Chronicle
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run
On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver. According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma PD look for tips
KEPR
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
