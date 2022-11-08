Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Emergency Permitting services move to city hall
The Cape Coral Art Center will no longer be a location for Emergency Permitting Services with all permitting services being handled at Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. Customers may use the online EnerGov CSS portal to apply for emergency permits and all new permits unrelated to storm damage. Staff will continue to accept paper applications at the city hall permitting counter for owner-builders. City Hall Permitting Counter hours changed to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Saturday hours will end Nov. 26.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development
Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
estero-fl.gov
AT&T Cell Tower and Market Place at Coconut Point among presenters to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on November 8, 2022
At the start of the meeting, it was announced that the Board’s vice-chair Marlene Naratil has submitted her letter of resignation from the Board. Her home was devastated by Hurricane Ian, so she is moving from Estero. Public Hearings. AT&T monopole location. The first public hearing addressed a special...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point
Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
WINKNEWS.com
MW Horticulture sells 2 locations, new company promises to fix problems
MW Horticulture recently sold two of its locations, including one that is known to catch fire and cause problems for the surrounding communities. The new company didn’t acquire all of MW Horticulture. They only acquired the South Fort Myers and LaBelle locations. The COO and president of Veransa, the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Post Hurricane Ian: A Surprising Hand Up…The IRS?
As we move through week 7 post Hurricane Ian, the virtual dust is settling some, but the physical dust is still swirling. Most property owners on the islands have made their way to their properties to assess the damage and make plans for the future. The fortunate ones found manageable clean up issues and have been able to get moving on making their properties their home again. The less fortunate ones have serious problems and are facing questions of repair, rebuild or, sadly, demolish. My heart goes out to all because regardless of your personal situation, it is difficult to see and navigate through this.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel to issue temporary-use permits for recreational vehicles
Current language in city of Sanibel’s Land Development Code effectively limits the use of recreational vehicles and park trailers to Periwinkle Park. City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 22-011 to adopt a narrow provision to expand this use to all residential districts following a natural disaster. Sanibel residents who have been displaced from their homes may obtain a temporary use permit for on-site accommodations while structures damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian undergo necessary repairs, renovations and/or reconstruction. The ordinance allows only the property owner to live in the trailer on their own property for a period of 180 days. There is a provision for an extension of an additional 180 days. The trailer may only be used while the residential property is uninhabitable.
WINKNEWS.com
Owner of Key Lime Bistro, Captiva Island Inn plans to rebuild
Not long after the winds dissipated and the waters receded to reveal the scope of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist started receiving assumptions from her friends. They thought perhaps she would sell her Captiva Island properties and retire, letting someone else deal with the headaches of insurance adjustors, construction contractors and all the rebuilding efforts.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Additional Charlotte County races: Englewood Water District and community development districts
Charlotte County residents went to the polls on Tuesday to select candidates for statewide and municipal races. But they also voted on candidates for the Englewood Water District and the Riverwood Community Development District as well as the Heritage Oak Park Community Development District. : For statewide and local race...
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples apartment complex sells for $83M
Cardinal Residential Ventures purchased the 268-unit Meadow Brook Preserve apartment complex at 1130 Turtle Creek Blvd. in North Naples from Atlas Real Estate Partners and Andover Real Estate Planners for $83 million. Meadow Brook Preserve has one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The 25-year-old, three-story building features a fitness center, a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a dog park and a pool. Tyler Minix and Hampton Beebe with Newmark represented the sellers.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Pastor, congregation help Fort Myers recover from Hurricane Ian
"Fort Myers is recovering. However, in certain areas, the damage was irreparable, particularly on the coast."
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
