Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
estero-fl.gov
AT&T Cell Tower and Market Place at Coconut Point among presenters to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on November 8, 2022
At the start of the meeting, it was announced that the Board’s vice-chair Marlene Naratil has submitted her letter of resignation from the Board. Her home was devastated by Hurricane Ian, so she is moving from Estero. Public Hearings. AT&T monopole location. The first public hearing addressed a special...
WINKNEWS.com
MW Horticulture sells 2 locations, new company promises to fix problems
MW Horticulture recently sold two of its locations, including one that is known to catch fire and cause problems for the surrounding communities. The new company didn’t acquire all of MW Horticulture. They only acquired the South Fort Myers and LaBelle locations. The COO and president of Veransa, the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Emergency Permitting services move to city hall
The Cape Coral Art Center will no longer be a location for Emergency Permitting Services with all permitting services being handled at Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. Customers may use the online EnerGov CSS portal to apply for emergency permits and all new permits unrelated to storm damage. Staff will continue to accept paper applications at the city hall permitting counter for owner-builders. City Hall Permitting Counter hours changed to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Saturday hours will end Nov. 26.
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development
Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Palm Villas Apartments in Fort Myers sell for $9.1M
Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Veteran looking for help as blue tarp roof does little to keep out the leaks
Blue tarps have become a familiar sight for many homeowners after Hurricane Ian, but not all are holding up.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point
Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Post Hurricane Ian: A Surprising Hand Up…The IRS?
As we move through week 7 post Hurricane Ian, the virtual dust is settling some, but the physical dust is still swirling. Most property owners on the islands have made their way to their properties to assess the damage and make plans for the future. The fortunate ones found manageable clean up issues and have been able to get moving on making their properties their home again. The less fortunate ones have serious problems and are facing questions of repair, rebuild or, sadly, demolish. My heart goes out to all because regardless of your personal situation, it is difficult to see and navigate through this.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
coastalbreezenews.com
One Million Cubic Yards of Hurricane Yard Debris Removed
Collier County Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division has removed one million cubic yards of hurricane debris in Naples, Marco Island, Isles of Capri and unincorporated Collier County. That is enough debris to fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts to the top of the net. “We are thrilled to have...
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
WINKNEWS.com
Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds
People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel to issue temporary-use permits for recreational vehicles
Current language in city of Sanibel’s Land Development Code effectively limits the use of recreational vehicles and park trailers to Periwinkle Park. City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 22-011 to adopt a narrow provision to expand this use to all residential districts following a natural disaster. Sanibel residents who have been displaced from their homes may obtain a temporary use permit for on-site accommodations while structures damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian undergo necessary repairs, renovations and/or reconstruction. The ordinance allows only the property owner to live in the trailer on their own property for a period of 180 days. There is a provision for an extension of an additional 180 days. The trailer may only be used while the residential property is uninhabitable.
businessobserverfl.com
Boat lift maker, sailing school on the mend after Ian
Key takeaway: Like some of their counterparts in the tourism industry, companies in Southwest Florida’s robust marine industry bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Core challenge: The storm hit at a time of already high inflation and low supply, creating headaches for manufacturers of boats and boat-related goods. Ian also battered the marinas that house a prominent sailing school’s vessels.
Comments / 1