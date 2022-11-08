ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tigers Punch Ticket to Atlanta, Win SEC West

Thanks to LSU’s 13-10 win over Arkansas and Alabama beating Ole Miss 30-24, the Tigers officially claimed the SEC West and are off to the SEC Championship Game. It’s the first time LSU’s made the trip to Atlanta since 2019. The Tigers are 5-1 in the SEC Championship Game since its inception in 1992.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

The LSU Tigers will look to play for more than pride as they have a legitimate shot at the SEC crown. The Tigers will look to improve to 8-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here as the #7 team in the country to add some style points and beat Arkansas, soundly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Playing Dirty: Arkansas

Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

