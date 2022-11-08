Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
Many homeowners pleased tarps held up during Nicole
One of the biggest questions many homeowners had after Nicole: did my tarp hold up? Many told us they're happy with their tarp's durability.
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
gulfshorebusiness.com
Palm Villas Apartments in Fort Myers sell for $9.1M
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Post Hurricane Ian: A Surprising Hand Up…The IRS?
As we move through week 7 post Hurricane Ian, the virtual dust is settling some, but the physical dust is still swirling. Most property owners on the islands have made their way to their properties to assess the damage and make plans for the future. The fortunate ones found manageable clean up issues and have been able to get moving on making their properties their home again. The less fortunate ones have serious problems and are facing questions of repair, rebuild or, sadly, demolish. My heart goes out to all because regardless of your personal situation, it is difficult to see and navigate through this.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Corkscrew Road development settlement agreement awaits final ruling
In June, Lee County Commissioners approved the Kingston project, a 6,676-acre Cameratta Cos. development, including 10,000 dwelling units, 240 hotel units, 700,000 square feet of commercial use and 3,287 acres of restoration, conservation and flow way. . Two joint petitioners, Lee County and Corkscrew Grove, are seeking judicial approval of...
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday
A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters
Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County will resume yard-waste collection Monday
Lee County Solid Waste will resume containerized yard waste collection in all county-served areas Monday. Residents are asked to use containers, paper lawn and leaf bags or clear plastic bags to set vegetative material, including palm fronds, curbside on their regular collection day. Black plastic bags and bundled yard waste will not be collected with curbside yard waste at this time. Those items will be collected at a later date by the county’s storm-debris contractor using specialized equipment. Residents are asked to keep their containerized yard waste separate from any hurricane debris piles.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’
1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M. The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and...
LCEC outage affecting nearly 200 SW Cape customers cleared
The company's outage map showed an estimated 191 customers without power as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, with no estimated repair time.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, still reeling from Hurricane Ian, prepares for Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to dump several inches of rain on an already-battered Charlotte County, where debris still lines the streets, tarps still cover roofs and county employees prepare to keep people safe. Patrick Fuller, director of Charlotte County Emergency Management, tells people to watch local news sources and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel to issue temporary-use permits for recreational vehicles
Current language in city of Sanibel’s Land Development Code effectively limits the use of recreational vehicles and park trailers to Periwinkle Park. City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 22-011 to adopt a narrow provision to expand this use to all residential districts following a natural disaster. Sanibel residents who have been displaced from their homes may obtain a temporary use permit for on-site accommodations while structures damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian undergo necessary repairs, renovations and/or reconstruction. The ordinance allows only the property owner to live in the trailer on their own property for a period of 180 days. There is a provision for an extension of an additional 180 days. The trailer may only be used while the residential property is uninhabitable.
