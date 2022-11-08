ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

union.edu

For the Record -- Week of Nov. 11, 2022

Note: For the Record is a weekly digest of achievements by faculty, students and staff. Please send entries to Charlie Casey at caseyc@union.edu. Publication in the Chronicle will resume at the start of winter term. Ann M. Anderson, the Agnes S. MacDonald Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Bradford A. Bruno, professor...
SCHENECTADY, NY
union.edu

Stanley Kaminsky recalled for brilliance, wit, creativity

Stanley J. Kaminsky ’75, a former professor of philosophy known for his creative, witty and enthusiastic teaching, passed away Nov. 2. He was 69. He taught at Union from 1980 to 1991 in courses ranging from the history of philosophy to logic to biomedical ethics. Robert Baker, the William...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Number of elected female governors breaks new record

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This year's mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices. The...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Grand marshal of Albany’s Veterans Day parade has sweet story

Albany came together Friday to show thanks to veterans and active-duty military with a parade through the city. Serving as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade is a special moment for any of our military members. However, for John LaFalce, it was truly a landmark moment. He lived...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Herald Community Newspapers

Griffin, Curran race still too close to call

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

