Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
union.edu
For the Record -- Week of Nov. 11, 2022
Note: For the Record is a weekly digest of achievements by faculty, students and staff. Please send entries to Charlie Casey at caseyc@union.edu. Publication in the Chronicle will resume at the start of winter term. Ann M. Anderson, the Agnes S. MacDonald Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Bradford A. Bruno, professor...
union.edu
Stanley Kaminsky recalled for brilliance, wit, creativity
Stanley J. Kaminsky ’75, a former professor of philosophy known for his creative, witty and enthusiastic teaching, passed away Nov. 2. He was 69. He taught at Union from 1980 to 1991 in courses ranging from the history of philosophy to logic to biomedical ethics. Robert Baker, the William...
Nine Shaker athletes celebrate college commitments
Nine Shaker High School athletes celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday.
adirondackalmanack.com
Free Welcoming and Belonging Workshops Offered in Plattsburgh and Glens Falls on Nov. 16
Glens Falls and Plattsburgh, N.Y. — Small business and nonprofit personnel are invited to develop communication skills that will help them retain employees and support positive customer experiences at a free workshop presented by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI). Free Building Welcoming...
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Three Albany veterans chosen to receive donated cars
Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive's Key to Progress campaign.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Next Phase in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor Includes Union College?
Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady has become a beautiful development that includes apartments, condos, restaurants, and many businesses. As the retail spaces fill up, there are still many plans for the area surrounding it. One of those plans may include Union College. The Last Few Retail Spaces Are Filling Up. It...
NewsChannel 36
Number of elected female governors breaks new record
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This year's mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices. The...
Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter
Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause.
WRGB
How does Schenectady compensate for police overtime annually going overbudget?
Schenectady — In the 2023 budget, the City of Schenectady cut about $250,000 of funding for overtime in the Police Department. But, as history shows, the department will likely pass the current $1,543, 839 allocated for next year. On a yearly basis, the Schenectady Police Department goes over their...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
WNYT
Grand marshal of Albany’s Veterans Day parade has sweet story
Albany came together Friday to show thanks to veterans and active-duty military with a parade through the city. Serving as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade is a special moment for any of our military members. However, for John LaFalce, it was truly a landmark moment. He lived...
Lupardo will return to Albany
Donna Lupardo has beaten out Sophia Resciniti and will represent New York's 123rd Assembly District.
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Where to get bubble tea in the Capital Region
Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
Herald Community Newspapers
Griffin, Curran race still too close to call
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
53rd Annual Holiday Parade announcements coming soon
Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.
