HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported.

HARWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO