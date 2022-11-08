Read full article on original website
Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 12:45 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sbore Road by the Oak Grove Cenetery in Monument Beach. One person was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available The post Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Roadwork Continues on Highbank Road in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Road work will take place on Highbank Road from North Main Street to Great Western Road in Yarmouth today. Southbound traffic will be detoured, while Northbound traffic will be unaffected from 7 am to 5 pm. Drivers should expect delays and reduce speed in the area, according to town officials. Police will be […] The post Roadwork Continues on Highbank Road in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility
HARWICH – Harwich officials are considering grants and stipends to expand childcare services for residents. Selectman Julie Kavanagh said providing funds for childcare would directly target an obstacle leading to many families moving off Cape Cod and diminishing the region’s year-round workforce. “We’re in a situation where we’re talking about housing, we’re talking about trying […] The post Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Two injured, one seriously in overnight car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD: At 01:39 this morning the COMM Fire Department received a call for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on Race lane in Marstons Mills. Upon the arrival of COMM FD personnel, two patients were found, one with critical injuries as a result of a car vs […] The post Two injured, one seriously in overnight car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building
HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported. […] The post Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sunday Journal – Turkey Dinners for Those In Need with Community Action Committee
As economic inflation rates not seen in decades continue to grip the nation, the Community Action Committee is partnering with the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable to provide turkey dinners for those in need. Committee Director of Client Self-Sufficiency Karen Anne Procaccini and St. Mary’s parish member and retired federal government officer Ronald Bearse […] The post Sunday Journal – Turkey Dinners for Those In Need with Community Action Committee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training
BARNSTABLE – Both Cape Cod Community College and Massachusetts Maritime Academy are benefiting from part of $150,000 through the CONNECT Consortium for diversity training. The money comes from the Massachusetts Higher Education Innovation Fund. It will support professional development for faculty and student workers on issues related to social justice, equity and inclusion. Other institutions […] The post Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Early Light at Nauset Beach.
There was some nice color in the eastern sky this morning before sunrise. Was able to get it some air time, too. Always grateful to have more exposure for these images.
