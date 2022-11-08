Read full article on original website
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
3 Cryptos That Belong Only in a High-Risk, High-Reward Portfolio
Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add a high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty. Three high-risk, high-return cryptos that stand out right now include Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE),...
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
Why Managed Futures ETFs Surged in 2022
2022 has been a very challenging year for investors as most major asset classes are down significantly and there have been very few places to hide. One small area that has managed to shine is managed futures. Managed futures ETFs offer these hedge fund strategies to individual investors in a...
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%. Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989,...
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
Rethink What's Working and Snag 15%+ Annually
Every Thanksgiving, I get together with my in-laws. They're nice enough people ... but if I'm being honest, some of them aren't particularly interesting. Conversations are invariably limited to just two or three topics. In fact, some people just have two or three particular stories they trot out. I just...
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at...
Why Roblox Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) sank as much as 18.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online gaming platform posted third-quarter earnings results that disappointed Wall Street, leading investors to sell their shares in the days following. As of 1:16 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11, the stock is down 11% this week.
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, IHF
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 8.4% and shares of Ralph Lauren, up about 7.5% on the day. And underperforming other...
Down 87% in 2022, Is Upstart's Stock Price Crash Justified?
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock is down substantially in 2022, but is the fall justified? This video will examine the company's most recent results, weigh them against its prospects, and determine if the Upstart stock price crash is justified. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 10, 2022. The...
COLM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as high as $80.42 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary...
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
