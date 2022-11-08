Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: October 23-29, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. Lewis Gaylon Ambrose to Lewis Gaylon Ambrose, 7.25, 3.9 & 15.4 acres on Boyd & Bath Rd, Bath Creek, Bath Township. Daniel Wayne Marslender to Sidney Paige Marslender, .767 & .5 acres on State Rd. 1752 &...
WITN
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD. New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WNCT
Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff
Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Kay Frances Waters Rollings
Jamesville, NC — Kay Frances Waters Rollings, 78, of Cabin Creek Dr., died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ with Larry Woodley, David Jones, and Glen Crocker officiating. A private burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Rollings family.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 16-22, 2022
The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of October 16-22, 2022. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property, agency assistance at 100 block of Randolph Road, Washington, at 2:17 a.m. Vandalism, destruction to property at 4700 block of Mary’s Chapel Church Road,...
WNCT
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
Ayden police investigating after man found shot
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clues sought following fatal hit and run in Newport
NEWPORT - Officials are asking for camera footage from residents and business owners after a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in Newport. Carteret County deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. from a passing motorist in the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, according to a press release.
roanokebeacon.com
Halloween takes over Downtown Plymouth
Plymouth’s downtown was flooded with a number of famous and sometimes spooky faces Monday, October 31, to celebrate Halloween. Donning their best costumes, many of Plymouth’s business owners provided candy and treats to kids and were more than willing to take pictures with those that wanted. Trick or Treat on Water Street was organized by Tyrrell-Washington Partnership for Children, with sponsorships and donations from across the county. (Staff photo by Arthur Howell)
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 12, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
newbernnow.com
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
