Washington, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: October 23-29, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. Lewis Gaylon Ambrose to Lewis Gaylon Ambrose, 7.25, 3.9 & 15.4 acres on Boyd & Bath Rd, Bath Creek, Bath Township. Daniel Wayne Marslender to Sidney Paige Marslender, .767 & .5 acres on State Rd. 1752 &...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8

Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Kay Frances Waters Rollings

Jamesville, NC — Kay Frances Waters Rollings, 78, of Cabin Creek Dr., died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ with Larry Woodley, David Jones, and Glen Crocker officiating. A private burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Rollings family.
JAMESVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 16-22, 2022

The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of October 16-22, 2022. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property, agency assistance at 100 block of Randolph Road, Washington, at 2:17 a.m. Vandalism, destruction to property at 4700 block of Mary’s Chapel Church Road,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ayden police investigating after man found shot

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
AYDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clues sought following fatal hit and run in Newport

NEWPORT - Officials are asking for camera footage from residents and business owners after a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in Newport. Carteret County deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. from a passing motorist in the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, according to a press release.
NEWPORT, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Halloween takes over Downtown Plymouth

Plymouth’s downtown was flooded with a number of famous and sometimes spooky faces Monday, October 31, to celebrate Halloween. Donning their best costumes, many of Plymouth’s business owners provided candy and treats to kids and were more than willing to take pictures with those that wanted. Trick or Treat on Water Street was organized by Tyrrell-Washington Partnership for Children, with sponsorships and donations from across the county. (Staff photo by Arthur Howell)
PLYMOUTH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 12, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

